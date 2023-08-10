Google Pixel Buds Pro Offer Top-class ANC are Now 30% Cheaper

If you're still looking for effective ANC wireless headphones , now is the time to purchase a pair. Amazon has the Google Pixel Buds Pro down to their record low price of $139, which was as low back as the Prime Day sale last month. This deal translates to a $60 saving (30 percent) from the $199.99 usual price.

What's even great is that you can pick up the feature-packed Google in-ears in any of the four color options, including the light yellow-green Pixel Buds Pro that we've tested.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Buds Pro Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro from Amazon and take off 30 percent off the buds price. To device database

Why the Google Pixel Buds Pro are recommended

Our colleague Benjamin Lucks reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro and found that the Active Noise Cancellation capabilities of the buds are notably effective in blocking ambient noise. This subsequently aided in producing cleaner phone calls and sound output with phenomenal bass levels when listening to music tracks. More importantly, users can also find spatial audio useful for an immersive audio experience.

There are many things to like about the design and usage of the Pixel Buds Pro. The water-resistant buds shipped with a chic exterior while the form offers a comfortable fit. Plus, the pair easily responds to the touch inputs and controls, which is a great alternative to the mobile app during workouts and outdoor exercise.

Google Pixel Buds Pro's charging case has wireless and quick charging, / © nextpit

The Pixel Buds Pro come with Google's Bluetooth multi-pairing feature that allows easy switching between connected devices. At the same time, there is support for ear detection along with voice commands through Google Assistant, so you can reply to a message without reaching and fiddling with your smartphone.

Another favorite thing about Google's Pixel Buds Pro is its solid battery life. In our testing, the buds with the ANC enabled can last for up to 7 hours while another 16 hours with the charging case. But if you intend to switch off ANC, the playback can last for 31 hours. Google also gave the set fast charging to quickly refill the headset's juice.

The sale has been running for a few days already. Hence, you may want to act quickly if you want to secure a huge price reduction. Likewise, let us know if you would like to see more headphone offers in the future.