Google’s Pixel lineup is widely on sale today, including one of our favorite mid-range models , the Google Pixel 8a. This highly-rated camera phone is now available for just $399 on Amazon, marking a $100 discount (20 percent off) from its original price. This matches the deal we saw last month during Black Friday.

For those needing more storage, the 256 GB variant of the Pixel 8a is also discounted to $459, down from $559. However, it is only available in black. Meanwhile, the 128 GB model offers additional color options like Aloe Green and Bay Blue.

Why we recommend the Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a (review) has earned glowing reviews, with only minor criticism for its slower charging speed. Its standout feature is the impressive 64 MP main camera paired with a 13 MP ultrawide lens. This setup delivers sharp, detailed photos with vibrant, true-to-life colors. Even in low-light conditions, the phone’s performance shines thanks to Google’s industry-leading image algorithms.

Beyond its photography capabilities, the 6.1-inch OLED display strikes the perfect balance between usability and quality. With a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, it offers crisp visuals for everything from streaming to gaming. The handset is also built to last, featuring IP67 dust and water resistance alongside Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Pixel 8a has the same excellent camera setup as the Pixel 7a. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is powered by the Tensor G3 chipset and a nona-core processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM. This ensures seamless multitasking, app switching, and gaming without any noticeable lag. The 4,492 mAh battery provides ample power to last an entire day on a single charge.

One unique perk of the Pixel 8a is its inclusion of wireless charging, a feature rarely found in phones at this price point. While its wired charging speed is limited to 18 watts, the impressive battery life compensates for this minor drawback.

Another major selling point of the Pixel 8a is Google’s commitment to long-term software updates. Buyers can expect up to 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security patches, making it one of the most future-proof phones on the market. Additionally, the Pixel 8a includes Google-exclusive AI tools like Audio Magic Eraser and Pixel Call Assist, enhancing both productivity and convenience.

