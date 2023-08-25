Google Pixel 8a Benchmark Shows a Restrained Nona-Core Processor

Google launched the Pixel 7a (review) a few months ago, but now we're getting more details about its successor, the Pixel 8a. The latest sighting comes from the benchmark listing, revealing the custom Tensor G3 chipset with a muted nona-core processor that powers the upcoming device.

It is expected that the internet search giant will introduce the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by October, and both are the first devices that will be equipped with the new Tensor G3 SoC. Unsurprisingly, this is the same silicon that will power next year's Pixel 8a, which has recently been spotted carrying code named Google Akita.

Google Pixel 8a Tensor G3 processor benchmark scores

As regards the chip performance, an early Geekbench 5 benchmark result shows the Pixel 8a is fitted with an under clocked Tensor G3. The nona-core CPU setup is apparently using a Cortex-X3 prime core clocked at 2.91 GHz coupled to four performance cores at 2.37 GHz and four efficiency cores each tipping at 1.7 GHz.

The slightly slower clock speeds of these cores could explain why the quite lower points at 1218 single core and 3175 multicore points compared to a separate Tensor G3 result. However, the listing does suggest this could still change along the way and that we would see higher scores eventually. It's also unclear whether Google will opt for this setup on the definitive Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 8a benchmark results of its nona-core Tensor G3 chip. / © GeekBench

But for comparison, the Tensor G3 that shares architecture with Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC seems to be underperforming in multicore scoring when pitted to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. To put in perspective, the latter chip averages 1100 in single core and 4800 in multicore when tested on the OnePlus 11 (review). Regardless, it's too early to make conclusions until we test the actual device.

Alternatively, you can check our flagship mobile SoC guide on how the current chipsets from different brands are stacking against each other.

Apart from the chipset, there is very little known surrounding the Pixel 8a. It is safe to say it might inherit some features and specs from the Pixel 8, including the rumored upgraded main camera module, tweaked design, and refreshed camera interface.

In your case, how would you improve Google's Pixel 8a? Do you like to see a telephoto camera added to it? Perhaps a larger display? Tell us in the comments.