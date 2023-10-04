Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro: Google's New Smartphones Compared

The Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro are here! The new Google smartphones both have the new Tensor G3 SoC on board. nextpit reveals how the phones are otherwise equipped, which features are new, and how the models differ from each other.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: The technical data in comparison

Pixel 8 (Shiba) Pixel 8 Pro (Husky) Product Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro MSRP $699 $999 Image Reviews Not yet rated Not yet rated Display 6.2" OLED

2,400 x 1,080 px (428 PPI)

120 Hz refresh rate 6.7" LTPO OLED

2,992 x 1,344 px (489 PPI)

1-120 Hz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor G3

Titan M2 security chip Google Tensor G3

Titan M2 security chip RAM 8 GB LPDDR5x 12 GB LPDDR5x Storage 128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 3.1 microSD ❌ Software Android 14

7 years of system upgrades

7 years of security updates Main camera 50 MP wide-angle camera with Octa PD

Pixel size: 1.2 μm

Aperture: ƒ/1,68

Field of view: 82°

Image sensor size: 1/1.31"

Super resolution zoom: up to 8x 50 MP wide-angle camera with octa PD

Pixel size: 1.2 μm

Aperture: ƒ/1,68

Field of view: 82°

Image sensor size: 1/1.31"

Ultra-wide angle/macro 12 MP with autofocus

Pixel size: 1.25 μm

Aperture: ƒ/2,2

Field of view: 125.8° 48-MP camera with Quad PD and autofocus

Pixel size: 0.8 μm

Aperture: ƒ/1,95

Field of view: 125.5° Telephoto lens ❌ 48 MP | Quad PD

Pixel size: 0.7 μm

Aperture: ƒ/2,8

Field of view: 21.8°

5x optical zoom

Super resolution zoom: up to 30x Selfie 10.5MP selfie camera with dual PD

Pixel size: 1.22 μm

Aperture: ƒ/2,2

Fixed focus

Field of view: 95° Audio Stereo, Spatial Audio Battery 4,575 mAh 5,050 mAh Charging speed 27 W 30 W Wireless charging ✔ Robustness IP68 Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Cast eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Cast, UWB Colors Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Dimensions and weight 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9 mm, 187 g 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8 mm, 213 g To the offer*

This overview gives you a first impression, and we will discuss everything else in detail here. Of course, nextpit will soon have the first hand-ons from the launch event for you. However, you will have to wait a few more days for the complete, detailed tests. Then we will also update this comparison here with our test impressions.

Table of contents:

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: design and display.

The iconic camera bar on the back is once again part of the game. However, it is noticeable that the Pro only has a single cutout for the camera sensors in contrast to last year's Google Pixel 7 Pro nextpit reviewed. Otherwise, the corners are even more rounded compared to last year and the glass edges are symmetrical. The weight and dimensions of the Pro have only changed marginally, while the Pixel 8 has shrunk more and lost ten grams.

The phones have largely retained the design language of their predecessors. / © Google

Google offers us the color options Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay for the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro. In the Pixel 8, Rose and Hazel join Obsidian. Both devices are IP68-certified and protected by Corning glass at the front and back. In contrast to the Gorilla Glass Victus, Google gives the Pro device Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The frame is made of aluminum—polished in the Pro and matte in the base model. The glass back is the other way around: Matte for the Pro, polished for the Pixel 8. Google also mentions that recycled materials account for at least 18 percent of the smartphone's weight.

Looking at the display of the Pixel 8 Pro, we notice a slightly shrunken resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels compared to the predecessor, while it remains 2,400 x 1,080 pixels in the Pixel 8. Both models repeat images at 120 hertz, with LTPO variable refresh rate technology reserved for the Pro. Incidentally, the brightness of the display has been increased on both devices: 1,400 nits (2,000 nits peak brightness) on the Pixel 8 and up to 1,600 nits (peak brightness: 2,400 nits) on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: SoC and performance

Unsurprisingly, the Tensor G3 inherits the Tensor G2 in both smartphones. Google itself—logically—calls it the most powerful Pixel processor so far and refers to the expanded AI features. Of course, we will reveal what the nine processing cores with a clock rate of up to 3.0 GHz actually do in the detailed reviews of both phones.

This SoC is joined by 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB flash storage in the Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 has 8 GB of RAM and a maximum of 256 GB of storage. In both cases, the storage is not expandable and unfortunately, it is only UFS 3.1 instead of 4.0 storage.

In terms of hardware, we should also mention the new temperature sensor. It is supposed to be enough to point the smartphone at the water for your tea, for example, to display the temperature precisely. Of course, we will also check that in the test. Both models support eSIM, Bluetooth 5.3, and now Wi-Fi 7 as well.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera

As in the Pixel 7 series, Google installs a dual-cam in the base model and a triple-cam in the Pro variant in the current edition of the Pixel.

In the Pixel 8 Pro, we find a new main camera with 50 MP, and there is also a 48 MP shooter each for ultra-wide/macro and a telephoto zoom. The latter offers a 5x optical zoom as in the predecessor, as well as a "super resolution" zoom of up to 30x. According to Google, the macro mode of the ultra-wide-angle sensor is noticeably better and the telezoom is significantly more sensitive to light. In the Pixel 8, there is a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor in addition to the 50 MP main camera, which also functions as a macro shooter.

The camera bar of the Pixel 8 Pro now only features a long, pill-shaped cutout. / © Google.

Images are optically and electronically stabilized on both devices, and the feature set is almost identical on both otherwise as well. There are differences in the autofocus (multi-zone laser autofocus sensor on the Pro instead of single-zone laser autofocus sensor) and the video night vision mode as well as the Pro mode on the more expensive of the two models.

Compared to last year's Pixels, they want to bring out heavier guns this year, especially in terms of software and AI. The "magic editor" is coming in winter, and the "best shot" function is also new. What can it do? Imagine you're taking group photos: one buddy is squinting, another has his eyes closed, and a fraction of a second later, someone else is looking down again. "Best Shot" looks for the best picture elements from a sequence and automatically assembles the best possible result.

The Google Pixel 8 still only has two camera sensors. / © Google

Especially in the software area, a lot seems to have been done both in the camera app and under Google Photos, which is why our tests will also focus there. Oh, not that we forget: Both phones feature the identical 10.5 MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Software

Of course - as always, Google sends its new Pixel phones into the race with a brand-new Android. In this case, it is of course Android 14, so you can see right away what you can expect on smartphones from manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others in the future.

Besides the already mentioned camera features, the devices in Android 14 offer many new possibilities like the call filter "CallAssist" or improved Google Assistant functions. Thanks to Googe AI in Google Chrome, you can now have Google Assistant display web pages as a summary. The catch of this last story is that it only works in English and only in the US.

The improved software support is really strong. While we always praised Samsung for its long updates so far, the Koreans are now falling behind. Google offers seven years of support for its new phones. That means you get seven years of security updates and OS updates up to Android 21 (!!). In addition, there are feature drops every few months, as usual, which add new tricks to your software.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery life and fast charging

There is one constant with the battery of the new Pixel phones: Again, you have to purchase the 30 W charger separately if you want to enjoy the maximum charging speed. However, Google has moderately increased the charging power. While you could charge with a maximum of 23 W (Pixel 7 Pro) or even 20 W (Pixel 7) despite the 30-watt charger, you now have a fast 27 W (Pixel 8) or 30 W (Pixel 8 Pro).

The capacity has also increased slightly in both models, so it will be exciting to see how long the boxes will last in the extensive test.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price and availability

So, it gets a bit unappetizing towards the end here now. The reason for this is that Google adds a lot to the prices compared to the Pixel devices from 2022. The Pixel 8 starts at $599, while the Pro starts at $999, in both cases, a $100 increase compared to the Pixel 7 line.

I do not want to evaluate this too much yet because we can only find out in our tests whether this price increase can possibly be justified by a quality leap in hardware and software. By the way, we will provide you with the prices for the larger storage variants as soon as possible - then the following table will make more sense:

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB $699 $999 256 GB $759 $1059 512 GB ❌ $1179 1 TB $1399

To alleviate the possible pain in view of the hole that the purchase will tear into your cash: Those who treat themselves to the Pro as a pre-orderer will get to enjoy a free Pixel Watch 2, which would otherwise actually cost 349 Euros. Thus, those who are planning to buy both will possibly be reconciled by this bundle.

Can you get excited about a Pixel 8 in pink? / © Google

First impressions

Even though I repeatedly go through the technical data and software innovations, I still don't really see it clearly: Yes, Google has included some very sensible innovations and improvements in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro here. But do they justify the price increase? I do not want to evaluate that conclusively now. However, it is certain that the difference between the base and Pro models is not only noticeable in terms of price.

The SoC might be identical, but the Pro comes with more RAM, the exclusive 512 GB storage, a larger display and battery, a better camera, and even exclusive camera features. One last time, I refer to our upcoming reviews—as soon as they are available, we can certainly say goodbye to many a question mark.

But feel free to share your thoughts with us now: Have you already taken a first picture of the new Pixel 8 series? Which model is your favorite? Tell us in the comments and feel free to discuss the progress of the series.