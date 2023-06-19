Google's Pixel 8 Duo Could Feature Superior Screens Than Pixel 7

Following the reported camera specs of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the same source now has shared the purported extensive screen details of the upcoming flagship lineup. If these are to believe, the duo could get notable improvements on their screen real estate.

Unlike with the other flagship Android phones, Google's Pixel phones do not always ship with the most feature-packed OLED displays, which is understandable given how they are relatively priced lower. Apparently, the search giant is planning to incorporate better panels on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro according to the source of Android Authority.

Google Pixel 8's new compact display with a faster refresh rate

It specified that there will be several upgrades for both models, including the adoption of flat panels with more rounded corners. And starting with the smaller Pixel 8, it should be getting a reduced display size of 6.17-inch, which is down from the 6.3-inch size of the Pixel 7. This reiterates the earlier report where the handset would be more compact due to the smaller screen.

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ screen, which is not so compact compared to the Galaxy S23's 6.1-inch panel. / © NextPit

In addition, the Google Pixel 8 is said to sport a display with a faster refresh rate at 120 Hz alongside support down to 10 Hz mode followed by 30, 60, and 90 Hz. It was also mentioned that the brightness level on the device can be cranked up to 1400 nits (high brightness mode) in HDR output or up from 1000 nits of last year's Pixel 7 (review).

Google Pixel 8 Pro's flat display with variable refresh rate

Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro takes advantage of the brighter panel, although with a slightly higher level at 1600 nits in HDR. Furthermore, it is going to bring variable refresh rate between 60 and 120 Hz for optimized scaling in videos and games along with up to 5 Hz mode. At the same time, the new Pro should also ditch the curved glass in favor of a flat and one with rounder corners.

If to follow Google's yearly schedule, the Pixel 8 range is anticipated to be launched in October this year. Both should also run on the Android 14 OS out of the box while they will be powered by the new Tensor G3 chipset, which is said to bring a nona-core processor setup and a 10-core GPU with ray tracing support.

It remains unclear how much the duo will cost. The company may likewise introduce higher price stickers for the unannounced Pixels due to several planned hardware upgrades. After all, the mid-tier Pixel 7a that Camila reviewed arrived with an inflated cost, so this might hint the same strategy for the Pixel 8 as well.

What are your thoughts on Google adding better screens on the Pixel 8 (Pro)? Would you consider this a reason to purchase it later this year? Share to us your answers in the comments.