Free Pixel Watch 2: Pre-order the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Now!

The wait is over and Google has officially presented the new Pixel 8 series. If you pre-order the smartphones until October 12, you will not only get a purchase bonus for your old smartphone but also various bonuses in the form of Google devices. In this article, we'll tell you where you can get the devices without a cell phone plan and, of course, how much you can expect to pay for them.

During today's Google launch event, the manufacturer presented the new Pixel devices to us. Even though some of the technical details were already leaked, there were still open questions. Among other things, the exact prices were only a guess so far. However, the rumor that the Pixel 8 devices will be more expensive was quickly confirmed.

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB $699 $999 256 GB $759 $1,059 512 GB Not available $1,179 Offers*

As expected, you can pre-order the new Pixel devices in the Google Store* since the launch event ended until October 12. Other retailers, such as BestBuy or Amazon, also offer the new smartphones and the Google Pixel Watch 2 at the same price. As a pre-order bonus, you can expect a free Pixel Watch 2 for the Pixel 8 Pro, and you get the Pixel Buds Pro on top for the Pixel 8. In addition, you can send in your old smartphone and receive up to $800 in credits.

Table of contents:

Pre-order the Google Pixel 8 without a contract

If you want to buy the standard version of the Google Pixel 8, you have to expect at least 799 for the smallest model. The colors Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian are available. The devices are of course available in the Google Store, but big retailers also offer the new Pixel 8 series. To give you an overview, we have picked out three more retailers.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8 Get a free Pixel Buds Pro by purchasing the Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 7 (review) launched in October 2022 with a recommended retail price of $599. This year, it is $100 higher, but you now also get a 120 Hz display and the new "Google Tensor G3" processor in the standard model. In addition, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are available here, which get a new update and are available in additional colors.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro without a contract

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also now available for pre-order in various online stores. Besides Google, Amazon, BestBuy, and others also offer the manufacturer's new flagship. The smartphone is available in the colors Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian and comes with a free Google Pixel Watch 2 worth $349.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8 Pro Get a free Pixel Watch 2 with a pre-order

However, all savings fans have to be very brave at this point. Google has raised the recommended retail price of the new device by about $100 compared to the predecessor. However, if you want to buy the device, pre-ordering is doubly worthwhile.

Soon also here? The best smartphones of 2023 in direct comparison

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2

If the smartphones do not appeal to you, but you would like to have the new Google Pixel Watch 2, you can not only find it in the Google Store*. The biggest online stores are also following suit and the smartwatch is also available at BestBuy and Amazon for $349 for the Bluetooth version.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch 2

It is worth noting that pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 2 doesn't get you a bonus, so keep that in mind before splurging.

What do you think of Google's pricing policy? Are the price increases justified due to the upgrades? Let us know in the comments!