Google has been busy adding new features to the Google Messages app. However, one aspect that remains unchanged is its video calling functionality, which relies on Google Meet. While Google Meet is a solid service, it lags in popularity compared to direct alternatives like WhatsApp and Meta's Messenger. Now, an upcoming feature may finally allow users to ditch Google Meet in favor of WhatsApp for video calls.

By default, Google Meet is the fallback option when users initiate video calls in one-on-one or group chats via Google Messages. However, for this to work, both users must meet certain conditions—such as having Google Meet installed, being signed into a Google account in both Messages and Meet, and having a phone number capable of LTE-based calls.

Google Messages integration with WhatsApp

A recent APK teardown of Google Messages version 20250131 by Assemble Debug (via Android Authority) suggests that Google is testing a feature that will allow users to initiate WhatsApp video calls directly from Google Messages, replacing Google Meet as the default option.

Although the feature is not yet publicly available, the team managed to activate and test it. The functionality appears similar to the current Google Meet setup. If both users have WhatsApp installed and set up, tapping the video call button in Google Messages will initiate a WhatsApp call. However, if the recipient doesn’t have WhatsApp, the call will fall back to Google Meet.

At this stage, WhatsApp video calling in Google Messages appears to be limited to one-on-one chats and does not support group video calls—though this could change before the feature is officially released.

With Google already testing WhatsApp integration in Google Messages, we might see it roll out in a future stable update. However, it's unclear what specific conditions must be met for WhatsApp to function as the default video call option. Additionally, Google has yet to confirm whether users will have the choice between WhatsApp and Google Meet before making a call.

It would also be beneficial if Google expanded this feature to include regular voice calls over the internet rather than limiting it to video calls.

Aside from this potential WhatsApp integration, Google Messages has recently received several enhancements, including RCS features like double-tap reactions, delete for everyone in chats, and in-app YouTube support.

