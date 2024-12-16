Hot topics

Google Drive: How to Automatically Enhance Scanned Documents Using AI

How to Scan Documents IDs Google Drive AI
Jade Bryan
Google has introduced several new features through its latest Pixel Feature Drop and Android updates. Among them is an enhanced scanning feature in Google Drive, which now automatically improves scanned documents using AI. Here’s how it works and how you can make the most of it.

Google continues to refine Google Drive with frequent updates. Last year, it introduced a dedicated shortcut for the scanner feature. This year, AI-powered enhancements, including the Gemini integration, were added. As part of the latest Android update, Google Drive now applies AI-based auto-enhancements when scanning documents, ensuring clearer and more professional-looking results before saving or printing.

How to Automatically Enhance Scanned Documents and IDs on Google Drive

Previously, scanning documents, receipts, or IDs required manual adjustments like applying filters or adjusting brightness. With the new update, these enhancements are applied automatically. Here’s how to use the feature:

  1. Open the Google Drive app.
  2. On the Home tab, tap the camera icon.
  3. Choose Auto Capture in camera mode (this is the default setting).
  4. Align the camera viewfinder with the document or ID you want to scan.
  5. Tap the shutter button when ready.
  6. Confirm that auto-enhancement is enabled (look for the AI logo).
  7. Tap Done to save.
  8. Choose a file format (PDF or JPEG) and destination folder.
  9. Tap Save to finish.
Google Drive interface on a mobile device showing recent files and a 'New' button with camera icon.
Launch the Google Drive app and then tap on the camera button. © nextpit
Scanning interface of Google Drive showing options for capturing images.
Select the Auto Mode over manual for automatic cropping of images. © nextpit
Preview screen of a document in Google Drive with options to crop, filter, and clean images.
Images are automatically enhanced, tap on the Done to proceed saving. © nextpit
Preview of a document titled 'Important Information' with safety instructions for a Philips appliance.
If AI enhancement is not enabled, tap on the AI button. © nextpit
Screen displaying 'Save to Drive' with a PDF file upload option and a 'Save' button.
Select a file name and file type and destination folder. Tap Save to finish saving. © nextpit

The key difference with this auto-enhancement feature is that adjustments such as sharpness, brightness, tone, and color are applied instantly, eliminating the need for manual edits.

If you prefer manual adjustments, you can disable auto-enhancement and access options like Crop, Rotate, Filter, and Clean, offering finer control over your scanned images.

Which Android Devices Support Google Drive’s Auto-Enhancement?

The new feature is being rolled out through a server-side update via the Google Play Store, meaning you don’t need to install anything manually. Despite its AI-powered capabilities, the feature works on a wide range of Android smartphones and tablets and does not require an internet connection or cloud processing.

Besides Google Drive, do you use third-party apps to convert images to PDFs? Which apps do you recommend? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

