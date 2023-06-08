Android 14 Beta 3 is Out: Custom Lock Screen, Shortcuts and More

Google has rolled out Android 14 Beta 3, marking the first release under the stable time frame. The software update is available to be downloaded and installed on compatible Pixel phones, including the latest Pixel 7a . This brings distinguishable features that were first announced at Google's I/O conference , such as a customizable lock screen.

The third beta installment of Android 14 OS means there is only one more beta candidate of the operating system and that it expected to hit phones in July. It will be followed by the final version of Android 14, which will be released to the public as early as August. Here's what's new with the Beta 3.

Customizable lock screen and shortcuts

Google is adding native support for extensive customizable lock screen. Pixel users can pick on the different new designs of clock and weather. Furthermore, they can customize the color and size of these widgets while dynamic styling will still be applied when you choose a wallpaper.

Additionally, the option to change the left and bottom shortcuts to your preferred apps or functions is now live. Alternatively, you can pick to disable the shortcut at all. It was well noted that some Android OEMs have already the same feature available since the early days of Android. Google has just added it natively to Pixel phones through Android 14.

The new lock screen on Android 14 Beta 1. / © NextPit

More colors and updated battery indicator

More colors of the Material You are introduced by Google in the Beta 3. These are noticeable on the app icons and fonts which change according to the main hue of the chosen wallpaper or theme. At the same time, the color pallet is expanded up to the system buttons in the settings.

Furthermore, the battery indicator gets an updated design during charging. The icon and percentage are now encapsulated in a pill-shaped boundary, giving more emphasis to the charging status.

Gesture navigation graphical

In Pixel devices, there is an option to select for gesture-based navigation instead of having the 3-button layout at the bottom. With the latest update, users will be able to check a tutorial on how to efficiently use the three gestures, including when switching apps or going back to the home.

Which phones can install the Android 14 Beta 3?

For Pixel devices enrolled in the Android 14 beta program, a notification will appear that you can already download and install the Beta 3 over-the-air. However, manual installation is possible by checking from the Settings > Software Update. Currently, the beta program is open for Pixel 4a all the way to Pixel 7 duo and the Pixel 7a (review).

If you're running a non-Pixel Android device, you can check out our Android 14 tracker to see when the update will be released for your manufacturer.

Have you installed the Android 14 Beta? Which of the new features do you think are the most exciting? Tell us in the comments.