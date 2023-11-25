Get Ready: Samsung’s Official Android 14 Update Plan Unveiled

Samsung has been fairly busy this past couple of weeks as it started to roll out the stable One UI 6 update that is based on Android 14 to the Galaxy S23 and selected Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Following the shared release schedule, the company published its own official list that included additional devices.

One UI 6 software update is headed to additional Samsung Galaxy tablets

While the previous list was accompanied by specific release dates for each device, Samsung itself shared a more general albeit realistic timeline this time around. Noticeably, there are now older Galaxy devices around, in addition to several new Samsung's tablets.

The roadmap below refers to the European models as shared by Samsung Germany via the Members app. In other words, the release dates for other regions like the USA and India might vary depending on the mobile carriers to boot. At the same time, it confirmed the fact that the release schedule is on track for November, running through December all the way to February 2024 for some of its devices.

You can view the roadmap below. Do take note that these dates are not finalized and can change.

Samsung One UI 6 based on Android 14 Release Schedule (Europe) Model Date Samsung Galaxy A34 November 2023 Samsung Galaxy A54 November 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 November 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 November 2023 Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra December 2023 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE November 2023 Samsung Galaxy A14 / A14 5G December 2023 Samsung Galaxy A13 5G February 2024 Samsung Galaxy A33 5G December 2023 Samsung Galaxy A53 December 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 November 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 November 2023 Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra December 2023 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE November 2023 Samsung Galaxy A52 December 2023 Samsung Galaxy A52s December 2023 Samsung Galaxy A13 February 2024 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G January 2024 Samsung Galaxy A24 January 2024 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G December 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 December 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 December 2023 Samsung Galaxy A04s February 2024 Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro December 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra November 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra December 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE January 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite November 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro January 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 February 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite February 2024

As usual, not all Samsung Galaxy tablets and phones are included, but it is expected the company will keep updating the roadmap as we march into 2024.

Have you received the Android 14 update already? Which of the new features are your favorite? Share your findings with us in the comments.