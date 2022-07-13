These Garmin connected watches promoted on Amazon: deal or no deal?

Have you been interested in a Garmin connected watch but decided to wait for the right time to grab one? For Prime Day 2022, Garmin smartwatches are priced to sell at sweet prices, and Amazon is offering discounts on its connected watches ranging from 8% to over 40% off a wide variety of choices for women and men.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is hovering at $240 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar can be found at low prices, but look at THIS deal!

Garmin smartwatches are some of the best connected sports watches on the market and—considering the heavy-hitting technology embedded in these wearables—their prices remain reasonable. With Amazon's Prime Day deals, these smartwatches are even cheaper. You've seen the 22% off deal above for the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar, but you can also find many other deals such as the Garmin Venu 2S at more than 30% off, and for your little rascals, the Garmin Vivofit jr.3 can be had for under $80. These offers are valid until tomorrow, so get movin'.

This super discounts are part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started yesterday and will run until the end of today. For more deals like this, click in the link below:

Garmin Fenix 6: The inexhaustible connected watch

The Fenix 6 Solar is equipped with solar power glass and a customizable power manager, and this watch remains on and functional for several weeks.

Garmin Venu 2S: The connected watch for everyday life

This new, small multi-sport GPS connected watch helps you take care of your body and mind.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: For running with music

If you like to run and listen to music, this connected GPS watch is probably for you. It records your performance and even gets to know you, mile after mile, song after song.

Garmin Vivofit Junior 3: For kids who love Iron Man

The vívofit jr. 3 is more than just a watch for kids. It offers an interactive experience through its educational application.

Is the seller of this promo reliable?

The crossed out prices of the different watches are not inflated by Amazon. In fact, when we went to the official Garmin website, we noticed that all the crossed-out prices were indeed those displayed on the brand's online store.

These Garmin watches are sold and shipped directly by Amazon and not by a third-party seller on a marketplace. So you don't have to worry about the reliability of these deals.

