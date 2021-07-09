Free apps of the week: Hurry up, these 30 paid apps are temporarily free!

We've arrived at the end of the week and that means one thing: here is yet another list of apps and games for both Android and iOS that are free to download for a short time in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save money by downloading these amazing offers on your smartphone or tablet.

NextPit updates the lists every week, so some apps might have ended up as paid apps by the time you read this article. In order to check out other app lists, just go to the apps category on the site and check out the most recent list.

At the time of publication, all apps listed were available for free for Android and iOS platforms. If you know of any apps that are currently free and are worth mentioning, or have found a promotion that has ended, do let us know in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or play the game right now, install it first before uninstalling it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future as and when you need it.

Free Android apps on the Google Play Store for now

Free Android productivity apps for a limited time only in the Play Store

Digital Dashboard GPS Pro ( $0.99 ) (ends on Monday, July 12): Record your daily commute be it in your car, motorcycle, or even bicycle with information such as speed, altitude, and more

) (ends on Monday, July 12): Record your daily commute be it in your car, motorcycle, or even bicycle with information such as speed, altitude, and more Identify Dog Breeds Pro ( $0.99 ) (ends on Saturday: July 10): This app claims to be able to identify the dog's breed using only the smartphone camera or an image that has been saved on the device

) (ends on Saturday: July 10): This app claims to be able to identify the dog's breed using only the smartphone camera or an image that has been saved on the device PDF Editor Pro ( $0.99 ): Edit, compress, and password protect your PDF files, with options to insert images, fill forms, and even sign documents on the screen of your smartphone or tablet

): Edit, compress, and password protect your PDF files, with options to insert images, fill forms, and even sign documents on the screen of your smartphone or tablet Unit Converter Pro ( $0.99 ): The name of this app is self-explanatory. Units are converted into 18 different categories such as mass, speed, time and others

): The name of this app is self-explanatory. Units are converted into 18 different categories such as mass, speed, time and others SnipBack - Dictaphone Smart PRO HD( $2.99 ) (ends Monday, July 12): When you launch SnipBack, your phone will listen in the background. As soon as you press the button, the last 30 seconds of audio will be recorded

(ends Monday, July 12): When you launch SnipBack, your phone will listen in the background. As soon as you press the button, the last 30 seconds of audio will be recorded Reminder Pro ( $1.99 ): A simple and functional app that reminds you of all your important tasks

): A simple and functional app that reminds you of all your important tasks Screen Recorder Pro ( $0.99 ): A versatile tool that lets you take screenshots and videos, including visual indicators of where you touched the screen and more

): A versatile tool that lets you take screenshots and videos, including visual indicators of where you touched the screen and more Fast Video Splitter for WhatsApp Status ( $0.99 ) (contains ads): With a name that describes how it works, this app extracts 30-second snippets from your videos so that you can use them as your status update on WhatsApp

Android games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Calc Fast ( $0.99 ): Think fast! Solve as many mathematical equations as possible in one minute

): Think fast! Solve as many mathematical equations as possible in one minute Sudoku Challenge ( $1.99 ) (ends on Monday, July 12): What should be available on all smartphones? That's right: A Sudoku game! Don't waste any time and download it!

) (ends on Monday, July 12): What should be available on all smartphones? That's right: A Sudoku game! Don't waste any time and download it! Super Soccer Champs ( $5.99 ) (ends on Monday, July 12): Are you into Copa America or the Euros? Then here's a game that reminds me a bit of good ol' Sensible Soccer

) (ends on Monday, July 12): Are you into Copa America or the Euros? Then here's a game that reminds me a bit of good ol' Sensible Soccer Cooking Love Premium ( $0.99 ) (contains ads and in-app purchases): To fulfill customers' orders before they get tired of waiting is your main objective in yet another cooking game

) (contains ads and in-app purchases): To fulfill customers' orders before they get tired of waiting is your main objective in yet another cooking game League of Stickman ( $0.99 ) (contains ads and in-app purchases): Almost every week, we have a Stickman game of sorts on the list and this week is no exception: Defeat your enemies amidst darkness and lots of light effects

) (contains ads and in-app purchases): Almost every week, we have a Stickman game of sorts on the list and this week is no exception: Defeat your enemies amidst darkness and lots of light effects Legend of the Cartoon ( $2.49 ) (contains ads and in-app purchases): An action game in which you need to gather heroes as your city facing increasingly powerful enemies

) (contains ads and in-app purchases): An action game in which you need to gather heroes as your city facing increasingly powerful enemies Wonder Knights PV ( $3.49 ) (contains ads and in-app purchases): An "action schmup RPG" (!), this game is basically a vertical shooting game with several weapon customization possibilities

Free iOS apps for a limited time only in the App Store

Free iOS apps for a limited time at the App Store

Colorize ( $1.99 ): Create colorized versions of your black and white photos using artificial intelligence features

): Create colorized versions of your black and white photos using artificial intelligence features Snap Markup ( $1.99 ): Add annotations, simple illustrations and geometric shapes to photos and images, with the option to blur, rotate and crop the image

): Add annotations, simple illustrations and geometric shapes to photos and images, with the option to blur, rotate and crop the image Lunar Sight ( $1.99 ): We've recommended this app to astronomy fans for a while now. It tells you the phases of the moon, current distance to the satellite, and more

): We've recommended this app to astronomy fans for a while now. It tells you the phases of the moon, current distance to the satellite, and more Stellar Tour - AR Stargazer ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): A perfect match for the moon app, this app lets you point your iPhone at the night sky and you'll be rewarded with information about the stars

) (offers in-app purchases): A perfect match for the moon app, this app lets you point your iPhone at the night sky and you'll be rewarded with information about the stars YoWindow Weather ( $3.99 ): A beautiful weather app that shows a realistic landscape on the screen with the current weather. If it is raining outside, it will rain on your iPhone, too.

): A beautiful weather app that shows a realistic landscape on the screen with the current weather. If it is raining outside, it will rain on your iPhone, too. Murmur ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Record your emotions with voice recordings in a digital voice diary

) (offers in-app purchases): Record your emotions with voice recordings in a digital voice diary Phone Drive ( $4.99 ) (in-app purchases): This app has appeared on other editions of the list, but it is worth mentioning again as it transforms your iOS device into a storage drive, which can be accessed on Windows or macOS

) (in-app purchases): This app has appeared on other editions of the list, but it is worth mentioning again as it transforms your iOS device into a storage drive, which can be accessed on Windows or macOS Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Don't want your friends or the rest of the family snooping around your videos and photos on your iPhone or iPad? Password-protect your files with this app

) (offers in-app purchases): Don't want your friends or the rest of the family snooping around your videos and photos on your iPhone or iPad? Password-protect your files with this app Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds ( $2.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Having a busy day at work? Play the sounds of nature sounds to calm your mind and maybe even take a siesta!

Games that are temporarily free for iOS

Marbloid ( $2.99 ): Looking for a vaporwave game that is overflowing with ＡＥＳＴＨＥＴＩＣＳ? Then try this clone of Marble Madness and Super Monkey Ball

): Looking for a vaporwave game that is overflowing with ＡＥＳＴＨＥＴＩＣＳ? Then try this clone of Marble Madness and Super Monkey Ball Rush Runner Train Surf 3D ( $1.99 ): A traditional endless running game that has good ratings and colorful graphics

): A traditional endless running game that has good ratings and colorful graphics Tales of the Neon Sea ( $4.99 ): What do you get when you mix a cyberpunk story with retro graphics? That's right, this adventure game!

): What do you get when you mix a cyberpunk story with retro graphics? That's right, this adventure game! Dirty Revolver ( $1.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Dirty Revolver transports you to the Old West where you seek to avenge your family. Not as fancy as that other western shooters, but who cares when it is free, right?

) (offers in-app purchases): Dirty Revolver transports you to the Old West where you seek to avenge your family. Not as fancy as that other western shooters, but who cares when it is free, right? Super Lines ( $2.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): A futuristic, neon version of the classic Snake, includes a two-player mode

) (offers in-app purchases): A futuristic, neon version of the classic Snake, includes a two-player mode Total Conversion ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Dominate the other cells by exploiting the characteristics of each category on the field

Well, this makes up the list for this weekend! Remember that these apps are only available for free on a temporary basis. Hence, it's possible that when you read this article it has been published, some suggestions might be marked as paid.

Anyway, our team publishes two versions of this list every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free, or have some recommendations for us? Then drop us a message or leave a comment below.

