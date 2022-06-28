19 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone

Right now there are 21 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

QR/Barcode Scanner PRO ($ 2.49 ): A highly rated scanning application that also supports flashlight and WLAN QR codes and allows you to create your own QR codes.

): A highly rated scanning application that also supports flashlight and WLAN QR codes and allows you to create your own QR codes. Alpha Backup Pro ( $5 .99) : The backup application "Alpha Backup Pro" is available again for free. You will benefit from a complete application without ads or in-app purchases.

: The backup application "Alpha Backup Pro" is available again for free. You will benefit from a complete application without ads or in-app purchases. Watch Face ( $1 .99) [expires Wednesday]: This application allows you to create watch faces for your connected watch under Wear OS.

Free Android games

Becker cat's adventures ($0 .99 ): Play as Becker, a very troubled cat who has to find cans of tuna to make sure his cub and his female are thriving.

): Play as Becker, a very troubled cat who has to find cans of tuna to make sure his cub and his female are thriving. Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D ( $7 .99) : A real bike racing game with shooting skills and real crazy biker attacks.

: A real bike racing game with shooting skills and real crazy biker attacks. Data Defense ($4 .99 ): A minimalist tower defense game that takes place in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses.

): A minimalist tower defense game that takes place in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses. Stone Of Souls HD ( $0 .99) : An RPG mixing action and horror in which you must go on an adventure to discover the origin of evil and destroy it.

: An RPG mixing action and horror in which you must go on an adventure to discover the origin of evil and destroy it. Cooking Quest VIP ( $0 .99) : A simulation game in which you must succeed in recipes from all over the world in order to create the ultimate food truck.

: A simulation game in which you must succeed in recipes from all over the world in order to create the ultimate food truck. Commando Sniper Shooter ( $ 259.99) : An exciting and destructive target shooting game where you play as a sniper soldier who must defend a military base against waves of enemy soldiers coming in the opposite direction.

: An exciting and destructive target shooting game where you play as a sniper soldier who must defend a military base against waves of enemy soldiers coming in the opposite direction. Castle Defensor Premium ( $0 .99 ) : A tower defense game that offers the chance to use all your knowledge of defense strategies. Will you be able to face it.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Tik Watch ($4.99) : A must-have app for every TikTok creator or user that lets you edit your videos with advanced editing tools to give them a professional look and do many other things

: A must-have app for every TikTok creator or user that lets you edit your videos with advanced editing tools to give them a professional look and do many other things Fresh Cards ($12.99) : A smart memory card app that keeps track of the memory cards you've reviewed and how you've stored them. It will help you learn things more easily or review things

: A smart memory card app that keeps track of the memory cards you've reviewed and how you've stored them. It will help you learn things more easily or review things Finale To Do: Tasks & Widget ($1.99) : A task management app, reminder and planner with a minimalist but powerful design. This flexible tool will help you organize work, life, studies, hobbies, grocery lists or anything else you can come up with.

: A task management app, reminder and planner with a minimalist but powerful design. This flexible tool will help you organize work, life, studies, hobbies, grocery lists or anything else you can come up with. IP4K: Phone cam as IP Camera ($3.99 ) : This app allows you to turn your iPhone or iPad into an IP camera via the RTSP protocol

: This app allows you to turn your iPhone or iPad into an IP camera via the RTSP protocol Nature:sounds around the world ($2.99) : This application allows you to listen to different types of sounds ranging from a Brazilian forest to a crowded subway in Australia

: This application allows you to listen to different types of sounds ranging from a Brazilian forest to a crowded subway in Australia Travel Translator HD! ($1.99 ): With this app you will be able to translate any text between 58 languages of the world. Just select your source and target languages, type in your text or dictate it and click the translate button

): With this app you will be able to translate any text between 58 languages of the world. Just select your source and target languages, type in your text or dictate it and click the translate button Healing Vibes Mind Body Health ($3.99 ): This app brings together wellness techniques known to help you relieve pain, increase energy, relieve stress or even reduce anxiety

Free iOS Games

Shock Clock Arcade ($2.99) : Tap the screen to switch between clocks, that's all you'll need to do in this game to complete the levels and advance

: Tap the screen to switch between clocks, that's all you'll need to do in this game to complete the levels and advance Super Corners™ ($1.99) : A strategy game in which your goal will be to add numbers so that the total is a multiple of 5 while matching colors.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.