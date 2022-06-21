25 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone

Right now there are 21 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

VPN Pro ($0.99) : This application secures your sensitive data with advanced encryption technology, which masks your IP address so that no malicious hacker can track your Internet activity.

: This application secures your sensitive data with advanced encryption technology, which masks your IP address so that no malicious hacker can track your Internet activity. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp ($0.99) : A full-featured mp3 audio player that includes a 10-band equalizer, a bass amplifier and many other features to improve sound.

: A full-featured mp3 audio player that includes a 10-band equalizer, a bass amplifier and many other features to improve sound. Phone Booster Pro - Force Stop ( $10.99 ): This application is used to optimize the performance of your smartphone by acting on its speed, autonomy and much more.

): This application is used to optimize the performance of your smartphone by acting on its speed, autonomy and much more. Cast Menu Widget Pro ($0.99) : With this application, you can simply broadcast the screen of your device on your TV or via Chromecast.

: With this application, you can simply broadcast the screen of your device on your TV or via Chromecast. Mandala Maker 360 ($0.49) : This application allows you to create beautiful and complex mandala designs in a few easy steps.

: This application allows you to create beautiful and complex mandala designs in a few easy steps. mAh Battery Pro ($0.99) : Want to know the status of your battery? This app provides easy access to a lot of information from your device, including the current battery status and actual capacity.

: Want to know the status of your battery? This app provides easy access to a lot of information from your device, including the current battery status and actual capacity. Notes ($3.99) : A note-taking application with the simple name of "Notes".

Free Android games

Offline Tap cartoonist ( $0.99 ) : Help Mr. Paper conquer the world with his cartoons to get revenge for the bad pay for his work.

: Help Mr. Paper conquer the world with his cartoons to get revenge for the bad pay for his work. DungeonMon! ($0.99 ) : Unlock 90 cool monsters and train them to fight zombies with your monsters.

) Unlock 90 cool monsters and train them to fight zombies with your monsters. Fastar VIP ($0.99) : A game with cute visuals where you have to collect items and develop your fairy.

: A game with cute visuals where you have to collect items and develop your fairy. Dungeon Corporation S ($1.49) : A simple game in which you have to destroy dungeons and automatically level up your character.

: A simple game in which you have to destroy dungeons and automatically level up your character. Spelling Gaps PRO ( $1.99 ) : An educational spelling game that will practice your spelling skills in a challenging and entertaining way.

: An educational spelling game that will practice your spelling skills in a challenging and entertaining way. 2 Player Quiz Pro ($1.99) : A multiplayer game in which your goal will be to place a marker as close to the queried city as possible.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Money Spending Expense Tracker ($2.99) : This app helps you manage your money to get a better handle on your finances. You'll be able to track your spending with your friends and family members to share your expenses with each other.

: This app helps you manage your money to get a better handle on your finances. You'll be able to track your spending with your friends and family members to share your expenses with each other. File Explorer for Mac [Pro] ( $4.99 ): Turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless USB flash drive for your Mac and have full access to your Mac files. This app will allow you to use your iPhone or iPad to stream videos, view photos and documents from anywhere in your home.

): Turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless USB flash drive for your Mac and have full access to your Mac files. This app will allow you to use your iPhone or iPad to stream videos, view photos and documents from anywhere in your home. Safety Note+ Pro ( $2.99) : Allows you to protect your notes from prying eyes with fingerprint unlocking and automatically take pictures of intruders trying to spy on you.

: Allows you to protect your notes from prying eyes with fingerprint unlocking and automatically take pictures of intruders trying to spy on you. Videdit ( $0.99 ) : This application allows you to edit your videos in many ways and make them more impressive and different thanks to the more than 30 built-in features.

: This application allows you to edit your videos in many ways and make them more impressive and different thanks to the more than 30 built-in features. picFind - Find some different ($9.99) : In this classic difference-finding game, you'll have to find the differences between pairs of images within the time limit.

: In this classic difference-finding game, you'll have to find the differences between pairs of images within the time limit. Tonality: Music Theory ( $6.99 ) : A complete music application that will allow you to work on chords, scales and general music theory for musicians of all levels.

Free iOS Games

Mega Ramp Stunt Crash Games 3D ( $0.99 ) : If you like car games, then this car racing simulator is for you. You will have to perform extreme stunts while speeding.

: If you like car games, then this car racing simulator is for you. You will have to perform extreme stunts while speeding. Helix Jumper Crush twist Games ( $0.99 ) : A bouncing ball game in which you have to destroy the platforms and use your skills to get to the next level.

: A bouncing ball game in which you have to destroy the platforms and use your skills to get to the next level. Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games ( $0.99 ) : Are you a real BMW driver and are you ready to crush the zombie racing simulation game? If you are, then you will love this game where you will have only one mission: to kill and crush the deadly walking zombie with a car and a truck.

: Are you a real BMW driver and are you ready to crush the zombie racing simulation game? If you are, then you will love this game where you will have only one mission: to kill and crush the deadly walking zombie with a car and a truck. Army Battle Shooting Simulator ( $0.99 ) : A shooting game with many types of missions to play offline and various game modes.

: A shooting game with many types of missions to play offline and various game modes. Horse Flying Simulator 2021 ($0.99) : Although the app's author mentions "unicorns" in the app store description, you simply control a humble flying horse in this simulator.

: Although the app's author mentions "unicorns" in the app store description, you simply control a humble flying horse in this simulator. Rain Drop Catcher ($1.99) : Had a hard day? Why not test your digital reflexes by watering your plant in this game.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good tips in the comments.