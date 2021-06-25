Free apps of the week: Hurry up, these 32 paid apps are temporarily free!

You're looking for free apps? Then you're in luck! As always on Fridays, here's our second NextPit list of the week with apps and games for Android and iOS that are temporarily free. Be sure to grab these apps and games quickly on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store while you can.

As we come to the end of a very summery week (at least here in Berlin), things are getting pretty hot in this post as well. You should check our list right away and, if necessary, also pull everything that is interesting for you on your smartphone. As always, the offers here are all free for a short time only and if you're too late, you'll be punished with paid apps.

As every week, here's our reminder: install interesting apps and games even if you don't want to use them right now. By installing them, they're added permanently to you library. So you can delete them again and reinstall them for free whenever you need them.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android

These Android apps are currently free

One Swipe Notes ($0.99) : Practical notes app that you can use without leaving the app you are currently using. It hovers over your current application.

: Practical notes app that you can use without leaving the app you are currently using. It hovers over your current application. Magic Slate Pro ($0.99) (Ends Sunday!): A simple drawing app that is mainly intended for children to encourage their creativity.

(Ends Sunday!): A simple drawing app that is mainly intended for children to encourage their creativity. Angle Meter Pro ($0.99) : Here you can get a very precise digital spirit level for free - and it also has a compass function.

: Here you can get a very precise digital spirit level for free - and it also has a compass function. Quick Volume Control ($0.99) : A simple tool that allows you to control the volume via the notification bar.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iOS

These iOS apps are currently free

These iOS games are currently free

Tales of the Black Death - Italy ($2.99) : The adventure game recommended above for the Android faction is currently also available for iOS "for free".

: The adventure game recommended above for the Android faction is currently also available for iOS "for free". Heads up ($0.99) : You might know this popular party game from the Ellen show if you follow the US show.

: You might know this popular party game from the Ellen show if you follow the US show. Cribbage HD ($5.99) : Another card game. Here you have a nice implementation of the game Cribbage.

: Another card game. Here you have a nice implementation of the game Cribbage. Towaga ($0.99) : You are the hero who has to protect the temple of Towaga in this visually appealing 2D game.

: You are the hero who has to protect the temple of Towaga in this visually appealing 2D game. Land and Castles ($0.99) : Strategy game with a pixel look where you have to expand your kingdom and take on knights and Vikings.

: Strategy game with a pixel look where you have to expand your kingdom and take on knights and Vikings. My Diggy Dog 2 ($4.99) : The hero of this game is an archaeology-interested dog with whom you have to solve numerous puzzles and complete tasks.

: The hero of this game is an archaeology-interested dog with whom you have to solve numerous puzzles and complete tasks. Tower of Fortune ($0.99) : This RPG has been around for nine years and you can see that in the visuals. Still, 4.6 stars and positive reviews speak for an entertaining little game.

: This RPG has been around for nine years and you can see that in the visuals. Still, 4.6 stars and positive reviews speak for an entertaining little game. Goat Gone Wild Simulator 2 ($0.99) : Well? Already played a goat that blows up objects with dynamite today? You haven't? Then you know what you have to do!

So another week is over, in which we could recommend you many apps and games. Again: The apps are only temporarily free, so hurry up. We would be happy if you point out apps listed here that might already cost money again – and of course we're always grateful for your app recommendations.

If there was nothing for you today in the mix, then don't worry. NextPit will continue to provide you with temporarily free apps and games again next Tuesday, so keep your eyes open.