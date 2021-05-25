Android and iOS: 26 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand-new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

BabyBook ($2.99) - Record your baby's development with sleep logs, breastfeeding, diaper changes, and other events.

- Record your baby's development with sleep logs, breastfeeding, diaper changes, and other events. Nav Aid Pro ($10.99) - Learn how to use different navigation instruments like ADF, HSI, RMI and VOR, complete with a quiz to test your learning.

- Learn how to use different navigation instruments like ADF, HSI, RMI and VOR, complete with a quiz to test your learning. ProCam X ($4.99) (expires on Friday [28]) - Unhappy with the native camera app? Try an alternative that offers more manual controls and advanced video recording modes.

(expires on Friday [28]) - Unhappy with the native camera app? Try an alternative that offers more manual controls and advanced video recording modes. Simple Clock Widget ($9.99) (contains ads) - Customize your phone's clock widget with several font options and display styles.

Android games temporarily free at Play Store

Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse ($0.99) - Help scientists obtain a cure for yet another zombie apocalypse while facing hordes of undead;

- Help scientists obtain a cure for yet another zombie apocalypse while facing hordes of undead; Monkey GO Happy ($0.99) - Solve puzzles in this game aimed at children, with 75 stages that recall the games of the golden age of Flash games on PC;

- Solve puzzles in this game aimed at children, with 75 stages that recall the games of the golden age of Flash games on PC; The House ($0.99) - Don't bother turning up the brightness of the screen, survive a haunted house while trying to escape from a monster;

- Don't bother turning up the brightness of the screen, survive a haunted house while trying to escape from a monster; Rescue the Enchanter ($3.99) (offers in-app purchases) (expires on Saturday [29]) - Rescue the enchantress in this classic puzzle-filled, Myst-style adventure;

(offers in-app purchases) (expires on Saturday [29]) - Rescue the enchantress in this classic puzzle-filled, Myst-style adventure; DungeonCorp Platinum ($1.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) (expires on Saturday [29]) - Tired of working from home? Relive the challenges of corporate life in this auto-collecting game;

(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) (expires on Saturday [29]) - Tired of working from home? Relive the challenges of corporate life in this auto-collecting game; King of Defense Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Combine units to bolster your army in another Tower Defense-style title.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Filtatron ($4.99) - Audio filters and effects to apply to an iPhone or iPad compatible with the device's audio/microphone input.

- Audio filters and effects to apply to an iPhone or iPad compatible with the device's audio/microphone input. TalkJot ($1.99) - Take notes in a few seconds on your phone or tablet simply by using your voice.

- Take notes in a few seconds on your phone or tablet simply by using your voice. World Travel Plugs ($0.99) - Ready to pack your bags? Well, don't forget to confirm that the country you're traveling to requires a plug and voltage adapter.

- Ready to pack your bags? Well, don't forget to confirm that the country you're traveling to requires a plug and voltage adapter. Animoog ($19.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Moog audio synthesizer also available in an iPad version.

(offers in-app purchases) - Moog audio synthesizer also available in an iPad version. CookBook ($4.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Organize your recipes or import from websites, files, or even printed versions with the scanner feature.

(offers in-app purchases) - Organize your recipes or import from websites, files, or even printed versions with the scanner feature. Minimoog Model D Synthesizer ($14.99) (in-app purchase) - Moog Music's virtual synthesizer that plays the compact Model D.

(in-app purchase) - Moog Music's virtual synthesizer that plays the compact Model D. Model 15 Modular Synthesizer ($29.99) (in-app purchases available) - Another Moog virtual synthesizer, this time playing the modular Model 15.

(in-app purchases available) - Another Moog virtual synthesizer, this time playing the modular Model 15. Sheiko ($12.99) (in-app purchase) - Create and track different training programs, with a tool to analyze your performance and export to the Apple Health app.

Currently free iOS games

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do have in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?