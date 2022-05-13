Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Looking for free apps for iOS and Android? Then stay here! We have looked around on the net and have found a few things that actually cost money, but are currently available for free!

As we do every Saturday (and every Tuesday), we've taken to the relevant deal sites and apps and rummaged around a bit on the net to see what's up for grabs for free. Just so you know: We're talking about apps that aren't already free out of the box. We are only interested in apps that actually cost money and are only offered for free as a promo within a slim time window.

And again, our advice to you today: You should install an app even if you don't need it at the moment. Even if you delete it right away, it will still be part of your app collection. If you then do need it at some point, you can always install it on your phone again for free.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

EZ - Notes via voice notes ($4,50) : We've already recommended this note-taking app to you before. You can also create notes by voice here, your text will then be transcribed automatically.

: We've already recommended this note-taking app to you before. You can also create notes by voice here, your text will then be transcribed automatically. Pro Mp3 Player - Qamp ($0,99) : An Mp3 player that offers everything you could want: Bass boost, fading, precise equalizer, sleep timer and more!

: An Mp3 player that offers everything you could want: Bass boost, fading, precise equalizer, sleep timer and more! Camera 4K Pro ($0,59) : [only until Sunday!] Photo app with many settings, burst modes, effects, filters and more.

: [only until Sunday!] Photo app with many settings, burst modes, effects, filters and more. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) ($7,99): Pega Pro - a unit conversion app with a variety of units and calculators. The plus here is the built-in real-time currency converter.

Pega Pro - a unit conversion app with a variety of units and calculators. The plus here is the built-in real-time currency converter. Equalizer FX Pro ($1,89) : A top-notch equalizer that lets you change a wide range of settings through its beautifully designed interface. Other features: You can boost certain frequencies, increase bass, and more.

Free Android Games

Bricks Breaker Pro ($4,39) : The casual game with the familiar gameplay is currently free again. Remove all the boxes by aiming your balls properly.

: The casual game with the familiar gameplay is currently free again. Remove all the boxes by aiming your balls properly. Timing Hero VIP ($3,59) : This very popular retro action RPG is once again available for free. You do what heroes do: Liberate land, find artifacts, and give monsters and demons a good smacking.

: This very popular retro action RPG is once again available for free. You do what heroes do: Liberate land, find artifacts, and give monsters and demons a good smacking. Fastar ($0,99) : If you're looking for a relaxing gaming experience, check out this rhythm game with cute graphics.

: If you're looking for a relaxing gaming experience, check out this rhythm game with cute graphics. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ($0,86) : In this horizontally scrolling action-adventure game, you'll be a sinister knight taking down enemies by the dozen.

: In this horizontally scrolling action-adventure game, you'll be a sinister knight taking down enemies by the dozen. League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP ($0,59) : A list isn't complete until at least one Stickman shows up, right? Well, here he is, this time in a ninja game!

: A list isn't complete until at least one Stickman shows up, right? Well, here he is, this time in a ninja game! Bonus: 57° North ($0,00): This game is only "ex-cost", meanwhile it is permanently free. Help two kids survive on a remote Alaskan island and solve a mystery.

Free Apps and Mobile Games in the Apple App Store

Free iOS Apps

Check Calendar - Habit Making ($3,49) : A calendar app for your habits. Create your own calendar for everything that's coming up: One for studying, one for exercising, etc. Once you've completed the task on a given day, it's checked off with a tap of your finger.

: A calendar app for your habits. Create your own calendar for everything that's coming up: One for studying, one for exercising, etc. Once you've completed the task on a given day, it's checked off with a tap of your finger. Safety Photo + Video Pro ($4,49) : Do you have photos on your iPhone that you really don't want anyone to see? With this app you can protect these pictures and secure them with a password.

: Do you have photos on your iPhone that you really don't want anyone to see? With this app you can protect these pictures and secure them with a password. Invoice Maker App ($1,09) : Another exciting app that lets you get productive on your iPhone. With this one you can easily create invoices for your customers.

: Another exciting app that lets you get productive on your iPhone. With this one you can easily create invoices for your customers. AirDisk Pro ($3,49) :Store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can connect AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC via Wi-Fi network and transfer files by dragging and dropping .

:Store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can connect AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC via Wi-Fi network and transfer files by dragging and dropping Orderly ($1,09) : Organize your tasks with this app. You'll benefit from features like cloud syncing and have multiple ways to categorize and view your to-do list.

Free iOS Games

QB - a cube's tale ($3,49) : You shimmy with your cube through 80 levels in this puzzle game. Along the way there are buttons in several colors, all of which trigger different actions. Sometimes such an action makes it impossible to reach the level, so pay attention!

: You shimmy with your cube through 80 levels in this puzzle game. Along the way there are buttons in several colors, all of which trigger different actions. Sometimes such an action makes it impossible to reach the level, so pay attention! Monsterz Minigames Deluxe ($3,49) : Speed is of the essence in this collection of action-packed mini-games.

: Speed is of the essence in this collection of action-packed mini-games. Car Driving Sim - Ichallenge 1 ($1,09) : This game is aimed at the car fans among you. An open-world racing simulation with many game modes. You can race around the world with your avatar and meet other players.

: This game is aimed at the car fans among you. An open-world racing simulation with many game modes. You can race around the world with your avatar and meet other players. Warlords Classic Strategy ($5,49) : Strategy game with a retro look. Does this remind you of old times? Then dive in and conquer enemy cities. By the way, more maps can be unlocked via in-app purchase.

: Strategy game with a retro look. Does this remind you of old times? Then dive in and conquer enemy cities. By the way, more maps can be unlocked via in-app purchase. Neo-Monsters ($1,09) : This Pokémon clone is already an old acquaintance in our list. You have to catch them all - you know the drill!

That's it for today and we hope that you found something suitable. If not: Next week we'll have two more articles with more apps and games! Since we can't see how long some links will remain free: Please let us know in the comments if an app costs something again - thanks!