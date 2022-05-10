Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Camera 4K Pro ($0.99) : Based on the Open Camera source code, this app offers advanced control over features like white balance, burst mode, timer, ISO, resolution, and more.

: Based on the Open Camera source code, this app offers advanced control over features like white balance, burst mode, timer, ISO, resolution, and more. Face Video Morph Animator ($4.99) : Remember those creepy morph videos from the 1990's? You can do them easily with your smartphone: pick two photos, select some reference points and see the magic happen.

: Remember those creepy morph videos from the 1990's? You can do them easily with your smartphone: pick two photos, select some reference points and see the magic happen. Mandala Maker 360 ($1.49) : With an average review of 4.7/5 stars, this simple app helps you create complex mandalas and drawing patterns from a couple of settings.

: With an average review of 4.7/5 stars, this simple app helps you create complex mandalas and drawing patterns from a couple of settings. Spelling Test & Practice Pro ($1.99) [ends on Thursday (12)]: Improve your English spelling by going through a series of tests to evaluate how well you know some commonly misspelled English words.

Free Android games

Requence ($0.99) : Solve puzzles in intricate (and weird) levels with switches and portals.

: Solve puzzles in intricate (and weird) levels with switches and portals. Glidey ($1.99) : Move the ball to the end of the level by manipulating the stage elements. It may sound simple, but can take hours of your time.

: Move the ball to the end of the level by manipulating the stage elements. It may sound simple, but can take hours of your time. Zombie Avengers: Stickman War Z ($0.99) : This game takes two common themes on this list - stickman and zombies -, and mashes them up into an action-packed side-scrolling game.

: This game takes two common themes on this list - stickman and zombies -, and mashes them up into an action-packed side-scrolling game. Fastar ($0.99) : If you are looking for a relaxed gaming experience, check this rhythm game with cute graphics.

: If you are looking for a relaxed gaming experience, check this rhythm game with cute graphics. BONUS 57° North ($0.00) : This game was previously paid for and is now permanently free. Help two kids survive on a remote island in Alaska and uncover a weird mystery.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Voice To-Do ($0.99) : As the name says, create a simple to-do list by simply dictating them to the phone and setting reminders.

: As the name says, create a simple to-do list by simply dictating them to the phone and setting reminders. Continual for Instagram ($7.99) : Record long videos for Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp stories, and automatically split them into 15-second segments like all the cool influencers do.

: Record long videos for Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp stories, and automatically split them into 15-second segments like all the cool influencers do. PieChart Maker ($0.99) : Quickly create simply pie charts on your iPhone or iPad. And then save, share or export them to your favorite app or social network.

: Quickly create simply pie charts on your iPhone or iPad. And then save, share or export them to your favorite app or social network. Parkinson's LifeKit ($14.99) : A log app to track and manage Parkinson's, and potentially help the doctor adjust the treatment.

: A log app to track and manage Parkinson's, and potentially help the doctor adjust the treatment. MessageFilter Pro ($0.99) : Set rules for filtering spam SMS on your iPhone.

: Set rules for filtering spam SMS on your iPhone. Drink Water ($3.99) : If you usually forget to drink water, make your phone nag you to drink the recommended amount daily.

Free iOS games

True Skate ($1.99) : Grind and flip your way with realistic touch physics in a realistic skate park.

: Grind and flip your way with realistic touch physics in a realistic skate park. Mind Wall ($0.99) : A fast paced 3d arcade puzzle in which you need to remove blocks from the wall to allow the shape to pass through it. Sounds simple, right?

: A fast paced 3d arcade puzzle in which you need to remove blocks from the wall to allow the shape to pass through it. Sounds simple, right? Pre K Preschool Learning Games ($6.99) : A selection of various mini-games to distract and teach little kids, probably better than looping the same YouTube video over and over and over and over...

: A selection of various mini-games to distract and teach little kids, probably better than looping the same YouTube video over and over and over and over... Paintiles ($2.99) : Clear the levels by painting tiles and making them match while mastering other gameplay elements such as bombs, dissolving tiles, and more.

: Clear the levels by painting tiles and making them match while mastering other gameplay elements such as bombs, dissolving tiles, and more. Moto Hero ($1.99) : Don't let the TempleRun-like icon fool you, Moto Hero is a physics-based platformer, similar to Trials. Take the motorbike further by mastering the throttle and balance.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.