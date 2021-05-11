Android and iOS: 21 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

Dark screen filter ($0.99) : This filter is not only easy on your wallet, but also on your eyes. Maybe a useful addition to the on-board tools of your smartphone.

: This filter is not only easy on your wallet, but also on your eyes. Maybe a useful addition to the on-board tools of your smartphone. My musical scores ($2.99) : No matter if guitar chords or piano scores: This sheet music scanner shows you the desired notes on your smartphone and scrolls them there at the desired speed. Nice tool for musicians.

: No matter if guitar chords or piano scores: This sheet music scanner shows you the desired notes on your smartphone and scrolls them there at the desired speed. Nice tool for musicians. Bookmark Manager ($0.99) : Bookmarks are stored by every browser - but thanks to this app you can also do that independently of the browser if you want to be less limited. You can sort and categorize your links and get a better overview of your collection.

: Bookmarks are stored by every browser - but thanks to this app you can also do that independently of the browser if you want to be less limited. You can sort and categorize your links and get a better overview of your collection. Learn to run ($4.99) : This app wants to teach you how to run properly - to learn how to run in order to lose weight. You can save a whopping $4.99 with this app, so you'll have the money for the next lunch back in it.

: This app wants to teach you how to run properly - to learn how to run in order to lose weight. You can save a whopping $4.99 with this app, so you'll have the money for the next lunch back in it. English for Everyone - Pro ($0,99) : As the name says, you can learn the English language with this app. Beginners learn vocabulary first, advanced users can have fun with a vocabulary quiz.

: As the name says, you can learn the English language with this app. Beginners learn vocabulary first, advanced users can have fun with a vocabulary quiz. Cost Control Premium ($2.99) : This app gives you an overview of the money you have available until your next paycheck. This app normally charges your account $2.99, so grab it now!

: This app gives you an overview of the money you have available until your next paycheck. This app normally charges your account $2.99, so grab it now! Reminder Pro ($1.99) : I wanted to remind you of something... Oh yeah: Don't forget to download the Reminder Pro app before it becomes chargeable again!

: I wanted to remind you of something... Oh yeah: Don't forget to download the Reminder Pro app before it becomes chargeable again! Electron Config Pro ($6.99) : We've already recommended this electron configurator to you, too, but for the price we'll gladly do it again.

Temporarily free Android games

Animal Round ($0.99) : In this educational game kids can learn new animals. These are sorted by categories such as rainforest, Savannah, farm, etc. - so the animals, not the kids. Ad-free, without in-app purchases and currently also free.

: In this educational game kids can learn new animals. These are sorted by categories such as rainforest, Savannah, farm, etc. - so the animals, not the kids. Ad-free, without in-app purchases and currently also free. Dead Bunker 2 HD ($0,99) : At Google Play someone writes that the 1st-person adventure game "Dead Bunker 2! is so bad that it's already good again. I think you should find out for yourself if that's the case.

: At Google Play someone writes that the 1st-person adventure game "Dead Bunker 2! is so bad that it's already good again. I think you should find out for yourself if that's the case. Cooking Speedy Premium ($0.99) : We already recommended this kitchen and cooking game to you on Saturday - but sometimes the reheated food tastes better than on the first day. Meal time!

: We already recommended this kitchen and cooking game to you on Saturday - but sometimes the reheated food tastes better than on the first day. Meal time! Sudoku Challenge ($1.99) : I like Sudoku puzzles. Often the ads are annoying, which is why I willingly pressed the download button for Sudoku Challenge. Well rated app (4.6 stars)!

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Starlight - Explore the Stars ($1,99) : With this app you will become a professional stargazer! Just hold your iPhone or iPad up to the night sky and see what's going on around you.

: With this app you will become a professional stargazer! Just hold your iPhone or iPad up to the night sky and see what's going on around you. Coinpath - Expense Tracker ($9.99) : Keep track of your daily expenses and get control over your budget with widgets on your iPhone screen. Repeatedly our recommendation and considering the price we can leave it in for another week, right?

: Keep track of your daily expenses and get control over your budget with widgets on your iPhone screen. Repeatedly our recommendation and considering the price we can leave it in for another week, right? Our Galaxy ($2.99) : Since NextPit seems to be having a big space week, I'd also like to recommend Our Galaxy, which lets you explore space in 3D.

Currently free iOS games

Dot Line ($2.99) : We've already suggested this "cheese box" adaptation, but hey: You can save $2.99 and at least it's rated with five stars (okay, but only by one person).

: We've already suggested this "cheese box" adaptation, but hey: You can save $2.99 and at least it's rated with five stars (okay, but only by one person). Rent Business Tycoon Game ($3,99) : Well? Would you like to be a rent shark? In this game you can be one and build up a rental empire.

: Well? Would you like to be a rent shark? In this game you can be one and build up a rental empire. Sliding Puzzle ($0,99) : In this puzzle game you have to move the tiles to get ascending rows of numbers. Attention, a real time eater!

: In this puzzle game you have to move the tiles to get ascending rows of numbers. Attention, a real time eater! Shadow Of Death: Premium Games ($0,99) : Running through dungeons and destroying people is something for you? Then have fun with Shadow of Death, where you can play with four different heroes.

: Running through dungeons and destroying people is something for you? Then have fun with Shadow of Death, where you can play with four different heroes. Dream A Little Dream ($0.99) : This dream in pastel colors, which is actually a Flappy Bird clone, is also still free this week.

: This dream in pastel colors, which is actually a Flappy Bird clone, is also still free this week. StoryToys Snow White ($0.99) : Snow White, the evil princess - you know the story! Here you can play it yourself and this week it's even for free.

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do bear in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week, on Tuesday and on Friday. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?