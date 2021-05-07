Android and iOS: 32 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

Portrait Painter ($2.99) - Give your photos a personalized touch by turning them into paintings, with different style and color palette options. (ends Sunday [9])

- Manage files and folders on your cell phone, with the option to password protect documents, transfer via Bluetooth, and access external storage devices. (ends Sunday [9]) Home Workouts Gym Pro ($1.49) (includes in-app purchases) - Resume your workout routine without leaving home, with different programs that dispense with the use of equipment. (ends on Tuesday [11])

Temporarily free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Currently free iOS games

Dot.Line ($2.99) - Recall how some kids spent their free time on rainy days at school before cell phones, form as many squares as possible by drawing lines on the playing field;

- Control a cat in a magical world and dodge clouds as it falls from the sky in this pastel clone of Flappy Birds; Invaders Mini ($0.99) - Recall the classic Space Invaders in this clone designed for iPhone and Apple Watch;

- Recall the classic Space Invaders in this clone designed for iPhone and Apple Watch; Lootbox RPG ($0.99) - Dungeon crawler with simple graphics and gameplay, protect your kingdom by exploring dungeons, collecting items and defeating monstrous creatures;

- Dungeon crawler with simple graphics and gameplay, protect your kingdom by exploring dungeons, collecting items and defeating monstrous creatures; The Last Rock Curling ($0.99) - Relive the strong emotions of a curling match, defeat your opponent taking your rock as close as possible to the target

- Relive the strong emotions of a curling match, defeat your opponent taking your rock as close as possible to the target Night Stars ($2.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Clear the playing field by eliminating groups of blocks of the same color in a familiar but still addictive formula;

(offers in-app purchases) - Clear the playing field by eliminating groups of blocks of the same color in a familiar but still addictive formula; Balance Stuff ($1.99) - Balance the most diverse objects without worrying about shape, color or style; just don't let anything fall through hundreds of challenging stages;

- Balance the most diverse objects without worrying about shape, color or style; just don't let anything fall through hundreds of challenging stages; The Most Amazing Sheep Game ($0.99) - With a (probably) exaggerated name, control a sheep in this mix of platform and rhythm game;

- With a (probably) exaggerated name, control a sheep in this mix of platform and rhythm game; Shadow of Death ($0.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Choose your hero and face monsters in a world of light and shadow (and special effects).

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do bear in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week, on Tuesday and on Friday. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?