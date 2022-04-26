Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Document Scanner - Scan PDF ($2.99) : Digitalize letters, documents, reference materials, and much more to PDF files using your Android phone.

: Digitalize letters, documents, reference materials, and much more to PDF files using your Android phone. Status Saver ($2.99) : Download photos and videos from WhatsApp.

: Download photos and videos from WhatsApp. Gallery ($2.99) : Alternative photo manager with a lightweight image editor.

: Alternative photo manager with a lightweight image editor. Task Destroyer ($1.99) : A task manager disguised as a game, mark any appointment as done by shooting them with your spacecraft.

: A task manager disguised as a game, mark any appointment as done by shooting them with your spacecraft. Numberwiz ($0.99) [ends on Thursday (28)]: Get information about numbers like trigonometric ratios, binary/hexadecimal/octal conversion, and much more.

Free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

PDF Scanner: Portable scanner ($01.99) : As the name says, transform your iPad or iPhone camera into a powerful document scanner.

: As the name says, transform your iPad or iPhone camera into a powerful document scanner. RGB Keyboard ($1.99) : Do you envy all the cool kids with their mechanical RGB keyboards? Now you can use one on your iPhone too (why?).

: Do you envy all the cool kids with their mechanical RGB keyboards? Now you can use one on your iPhone too (why?). Anchor Pointer Compass GPS ($6.99) : An offline GPS app useful for things like finding your car in the parking lot, finding the direction of interest points, and more.

: An offline GPS app useful for things like finding your car in the parking lot, finding the direction of interest points, and more. Organize Links & Photos ($1.99) : "Bookmark anything," says the description for this app that allows you to save links, notes, images, and more.

: "Bookmark anything," says the description for this app that allows you to save links, notes, images, and more. GradíENT ($0.99) : Apply retro filters and even retro date stamps in your photos, just like in the god old film days.

Free iOS games

Peppa Pig Fun Fair ($2.99) : Peppa Pig also has a free game for iOS this week, with the usual variety of simple minigames to keep the kids busy.

: Peppa Pig also has a free game for iOS this week, with the usual variety of simple minigames to keep the kids busy. Helix Jumper Crush ($9.99) : Control the bouncing ball and take it to the end of the level by matching the platform colors.

: Control the bouncing ball and take it to the end of the level by matching the platform colors. Drop Flop! ($0.99) : Minimalistic game to test your reflexes by dropping and catching balls in the playfield.

: Minimalistic game to test your reflexes by dropping and catching balls in the playfield. Moto Race Pro ($1.99) : A physics race game where you need to take the bike (or quadbike) to the end of the stages by overcoming the terrain.

: A physics race game where you need to take the bike (or quadbike) to the end of the stages by overcoming the terrain. Horse Flying Simulator 2021 ($9.99) : Although the app author mentions "unicorns" in the app store description, you merely control a humble flying horse in this SIMULATOR.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.