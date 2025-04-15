We're thrilled to introduce our thoughtfully selected collection of must-have free apps that you absolutely shouldn't miss this week! Our dedicated team has scoured both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to find some incredible gems that are typically paid but are currently available at no cost for users on Android and iOS devices.

These apps can be downloaded at no charge, they might include optional in-app purchases or advertisements.

Pro tip: If you find an app that piques your interest, even if you don't need it right away, go ahead and download it. Doing so will mark it as "purchased," ensuring it remains in your app library indefinitely—regardless of whether you remove it from your device soon after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Free Android Games

Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter ( $0.99 ): It is the end of the world, and you need to keep your wits about you to survive the zombie apocalypse.

): It is the end of the world, and you need to keep your wits about you to survive the zombie apocalypse. Emoji Guess Challenge ( $0.99 ): Think you're great at figuring out word pictures? Try this on for size!

): Think you're great at figuring out word pictures? Try this on for size! Block Blast ( $1.49 ): Remember Tetris? Well, this is one of its many clones, and tries a slightly different aspect to keep you interested.

): Remember Tetris? Well, this is one of its many clones, and tries a slightly different aspect to keep you interested. Logo Guess Challenge ( $0.99 ): If you think you're great at recognizing logos, this game will surely put your memory to the test.

): If you think you're great at recognizing logos, this game will surely put your memory to the test. Mini Restaurant Premium ( $0.99 ): Running and managing your restaurant is no easy task, at least this one gives you the chance of doing so without becoming bankrupt.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

weather+ ( $0.99 ): The weather can be a very strange beast at times, so why not let the app let you know just how it is going to be?

): The weather can be a very strange beast at times, so why not let the app let you know just how it is going to be? Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Capturing the perfect photo requires great lighting at the right time. Use this app to help you.

): Capturing the perfect photo requires great lighting at the right time. Use this app to help you. mySymptoms ( $7.99 ): Keeping a food diary makes plenty of sense if you are sensitive to allergens.

): Keeping a food diary makes plenty of sense if you are sensitive to allergens. Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Give your photos a raw edge with this photo filter app.

): Give your photos a raw edge with this photo filter app. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Need to come up with a resume on the spot? Thankfully there is an app that helps you do so!

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Kingdom Rush Tower Defense ( $5.99 ): An offline strategy game that you can bring with you wherever you go.

): An offline strategy game that you can bring with you wherever you go. Arctic Mission ( $1.00 ): An adventure game that requires you to navigate treacherous icy waters to save a penguin.

): An adventure game that requires you to navigate treacherous icy waters to save a penguin. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A pirate-themed match-3 game that has its fair share of quirks apart from the standard game mechanics.

): A pirate-themed match-3 game that has its fair share of quirks apart from the standard game mechanics. My City: Doctor Hospital ( $3.99 ): Running and managing a hospital is not a bed of roses. Find out how you can do so safely in this game.

): Running and managing a hospital is not a bed of roses. Find out how you can do so safely in this game. Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Do you have the innate ability to figure out where the ball is going to drop into?

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ smart tactics to tap into your personal data. However, don’t worry, tech aficionados; we’ve compiled some vital tips for you to shield your precious information. Being vigilant about the permissions you allow for the apps you install is key.

Take a moment to ponder: why would an ordinary alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what reason could a flashlight app have for requiring your exact location? By carefully considering the permissions you grant, you can safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

You are welcome to browse through the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS platforms, all while maintaining the security of your information.

We hope you find our curated list of apps this week enjoyable! Please share your own recommendations in the comments, so everyone can benefit.