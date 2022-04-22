Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Right now, there are many apps for iOS and Android that you can download completely free of charge. We don't mean ad-infested apps that surprise you with in-app purchases. No, in this article we will list the current best discount promotions in the Google Play Store and the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

As in any online store, there are discount promotions in the app catalogs for iOS and Android. During these promotions, you can download apps that you usually have to pay for completely free of charge. Experience has shown that the quality varies greatly, but in this article, we will try to compile as large a selection of free downloads as possible.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Document scanner ( $ 2.99 ): A handy document scanner for Android. Useful if your phone doesn't offer such a feature or you want to extend the functionality.

): A handy document scanner for Android. Useful if your phone doesn't offer such a feature or you want to extend the functionality. Awf Polar - watch face ( $ 1.99 ): A power-saving always-on display for your smartwatch running WearOS, according to the description.

): A power-saving always-on display for your smartwatch running WearOS, according to the description. Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock ($0,99 ): With the Simple Clock Widget you get exactly what the app title promises.

): With the Simple Clock Widget you get exactly what the app title promises. Bubbles Battery Indicator ($1,49) : With this download you get a nice little animation on your cell phone, where the charging port spits out bubbles.

Free Android games

Pajama Heroes™: Fast-paced Heroes ( $ 4,99 ): Here's a racing game for kids as a free download. According to the Google Play Store, completely without in-app purchases.

): Here's a racing game for kids as a free download. According to the Google Play Store, completely without in-app purchases. Zombie Age 3 Premium ($0.99) : Control some popular (and apparently unlicensed?) characters and destroy the zombies in this cartoonish side-scroller (ends Sunday).

: Control some popular (and apparently unlicensed?) characters and destroy the zombies in this cartoonish side-scroller (ends Sunday). Dungeon Princess ( $8.99 ): A popular RPG game, of which there is also the second part directly below this entry.

): A popular RPG game, of which there is also the second part directly below this entry. Dungeon Princess 2 ($8.99) : Customize your warrior princess to explore mysterious dungeons in this mix of roguelike and strategy RPG.

: Customize your warrior princess to explore mysterious dungeons in this mix of roguelike and strategy RPG. WordMind ( $ 1.99 ): Wordmind is a word puzzler somewhat reminiscent of the popular Wordle. Currently free and rated 5 stars by 7 users.

): Wordmind is a word puzzler somewhat reminiscent of the popular Wordle. Currently free and rated 5 stars by 7 users. Dungeon999 ($0.99) : Fancy 999 floors of slime? Then find out what's fun about it in this game! (ends on Monday)

: Fancy 999 floors of slime? Then find out what's fun about it in this game! (ends on Monday) Theme Park Simulator ($0.99) : A simulator where you can move through a virtual theme park (ends on Monday)

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Free iOS games

Build Your Palace ( $2.99 ): A puzzle game with minimalistic graphics, in which you have to build a palace.

): A puzzle game with minimalistic graphics, in which you have to build a palace. neoDefense ( $0.99 ): Here you install yourself a real action banger based on the well-known tower defense principle.

): Here you install yourself a real action banger based on the well-known tower defense principle. Pajama Heroes™: Fast-paced Heroes ( $3.99 ): The racing game for children is currently also available for free for iOS and iPadOS.

): The racing game for children is currently also available for free for iOS and iPadOS. HappyTruck ($1.99) : A physics-based side-scroller - you have to get your truck to the end of the level within the time limit.

: A physics-based side-scroller - you have to get your truck to the end of the level within the time limit. Vpet ($7.99) Did you miss the Tamagotchi craze back then? Here you can catch up on your missed youth, childhood or adulthood in the 90s.

Did you miss the Tamagotchi craze back then? Here you can catch up on your missed youth, childhood or adulthood in the 90s. Wordlito ($0.99) : A Wordle clone, but this time at least with accessibility and voiceover features, including an interesting split-screen mode for iPad.

Did you like our selection of free apps for iOS and Android? Write us in the comments. If you also found an application that reverted to paid status again, please let us know as well.