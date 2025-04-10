Hot topics

Ahead of the Easter sale, several popular fitness trackers are currently on sale. Notably, Google's best-selling Fitbit Charge 6 has returned to its second-best price of $119 on Amazon, representing a 25% discount ($40 off). While this isn't the lowest price ever, it's still a significant saving.

This offer applies to the Silver, Black, and Gold color options. It's also important to note that this purchase includes a 6-month premium membership.

Why Consider the Fitbit Charge 6?

The Fitbit Charge 6 (review) is a capable fitness tracker equipped with extensive tracking tools, though its original price point might have been a barrier for some. However, with the current discount, it becomes a much more reasonable purchase, particularly for individuals seeking a wearable with smart features and extended battery life. Furthermore, it offers broad compatibility with both iPhone and Android platforms.

The Charge 6 represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor. It features a more accurate optical heart rate sensor and incorporates a haptic button for improved navigation. Another key enhancement is the support for HR broadcasting, allowing users to view their real-time heart rate metrics on compatible fitness equipment.

Back view of a Fitbit Charge 6 smartwatch on a pink surface.
The heart rate sensor is said to have been improved, albeit with AI features. When is the update coming to the Charge 5, Google? / © nextpit

Google has expanded workout support, bringing the total to over 40 exercise modes. Users also benefit from skin temperature sensing, ECG capabilities, and comprehensive stress tracking through Fitbit's custom EDA scan app. The device includes built-in GPS and now supports Google Wallet in addition to Fitbit Pay, as well as Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation and YouTube Music controls.

The device features a familiar, bright 1-inch AMOLED display with always-on functionality and touchscreen capabilities. While perhaps not as rugged as some competing smartwatches, it is rated IPX4 for water resistance, making it suitable for splashes and quick dips in the pool. Overall, the Charge 6 is a lightweight tracker that remains comfortable for extended wear.

Battery life is rated for up to 7 days on a single charge with typical use, which is notably longer than many premium smartwatches like the anticipated Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Charging is also efficient, replenishing 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes.

Considering a reliable fitness tracker? Does the Fitbit Charge 6, with this current discount, now offer the value you're looking for? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
