Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Arcageddon, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, and River City Girls.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Arcageddon

This week is your chance to dive into the world of Arcageddon. For a limited time only, the Epic Games Store awards new players with 5.000 free ARCoins when starting the game. Arcageddon is a cooperative roguelite shooter that you can play with up to three friends.

Download Arcageddon from the Epic Games Store.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

This exciting game is a must-have for all Dungeons & Dragons fans. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms unites characters from throughout the D&D multiverse in a grand adventure. Though the game is usually free, downloading it this week will reward you with some exciting bonuses. Among those bonuses are several champions, several chests, and two two-week-long buff potions.

Download Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms from the Epic Games Store.

This game is a must-have for all D&D fans. / © Steam

River City Girls

River City Girls may look like a cute high school story at first, but this game is more than meets the eye. You play as a duo of two girls whose boyfriends have been kidnapped. As you're trying to figure out what happened to them, you punch and kick your way through the city. You can play alone or with a friend; either way, fun is guaranteed in this crazy old-school rumble.

Usually, River City Girls costs around $27 on the Epic Games Store. This week only, you can download the game for free for a limited time.

Download River City Girls from the Epic Games Store.

River City Girls may not look like much, but this game packs a punch. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Botanicula

Next week, you can download a charming adventure called Botanicula for free. The game has won several awards and is ideally suited for players of all ages. Whether you're a hardcore gamer or just want to share your passion for games with Grandma over easter, this game has it all. You won't miss anything, from detailed environments to an amazing soundtrack and quirky animations.

Usually, Botanicula costs around $15. Next week, you can download the game for free from the Epic Games Store and keep playing even after the offer expires.

Download Botanicula from the Epic Games Store.

Botanicula is an award-winning adventure. / © Steam

Firestone Online Idle RPG

Are you facing another dull day at work or uni? If so, Firestone can keep you entertained without you having to do much to keep the game going. Collect heroes, upgrade their gear, and send them into AFK battles to see how they perform. If you download the game next week, the Epic Games Store offers some fantastic bonuses to get you going.

Download Firestone Online Idle RPG for free from the Epic Games Store.

This week really is something! Are you going to dive into any of the three free games? If so, which one? Let us know in the comments below!