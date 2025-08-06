The Watch Ultra is the rugged and more premium option in Apple's smartwatch lineup , featuring an impressively bright display and longer battery life compared to the standard model. However, these features come at the cost of a bulkier build. The supposed Watch Ultra 3 might offer a solution to that problem, as hinted at in iOS 26.

While Apple introduced the Watch Ultra 2 (review) in the fall of 2023, it didn't receive a hardware refresh in the following year. Now, with about two years of development since the last major update, it appears that this long hiatus could lead to a notable overhaul for the successor.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 on the Horizon?

In the latest iOS 26 update, an image with a clue about an unannounced Apple Watch was found by Aaron Perris (via MacRumors). The material depicts a Watch model with a display resolution of 422 x 514 pixels. A quick check reveals no current Apple Watch has the same resolution, but it's close to the Watch Ultra 2's 410 x 502 pixels resolution.

Apple's Watch Series 10 features a new wide-angle display, which is brighter and offers better legibility. The next-gen Watch Ultra 3 could also bring a similar upgrade. / © nextpit

This suggests that this could be a new Apple Watch model, and the close similarity to the display resolution of the current Watch Ultra would mean this is the next generation, or the Watch Ultra 3.

Lighter and Smaller Apple Watch Ultra?

The increased resolution in the new Watch Ultra could imply a couple of things. First, a higher resolution usually indicates a wider display. However, the difference in the figures suggests that the increase in screen estate would be minimal. So, the adjustment may be due to the bezel getting slimmer, allowing Apple to fit in more pixels.

Secondly, it could also hint that the Watch Ultra 3 would feature a new type of display panel that is brighter and offers a smoother refresh rate. This wouldn't be surprising, given that the Watch Series 10 (review) already carried this improvement. Additionally, the new type of display may also necessitate a revised design in the next Watch Ultra. Perhaps, this would also result in a lighter and smaller build.

Watch Ultra 3 Could Feature These Upgrades

Other rumored new upgrades in the Watch Ultra 3 include a satellite-based messaging service, similar to the emergency SOS feature in the iPhone. Furthermore, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculated that the rugged smartwatch would feature 5G cellular capability.

The Watch Ultra 3 could also share the overhauled sensor and charging contacts module beneath the watch. This new design would allow for more accurate vital tracking and faster charging.

Apple is widely expected to hold the next iPhone event on September 9. The Watch Ultra 3 and Watch Series 11 will likely be tagging along.

Would you consider upgrading to the Watch Ultra 3 if it brings major enhancements from the previous generation?