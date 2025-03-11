iPhone Users Beware: iOS 19 Rumors Hint at a Major Overhaul

Rumors are growing that Apple is on the verge of one of the most significant overhauls of its operating systems in ten years. What does this mean for the iPhone, iPad and Mac? We shed light on this in this article.

iOS 19’s Dramatic Overhaul: Significant Changes Ahead

The report by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman reveals that the upcoming updates in the fall are considered the "most dramatic overhaul" in the company's history. The changes will affect iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 and will turn the entire interface structure on its head.

The visual refuge will be redesigned, with fresh icons, menu structures and buttons that are strongly oriented towards Apple's visionOS. Consistency : The core strategy focuses on unifying the user experience to enable a smoother transition between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

: The core strategy focuses on unifying the user experience to enable a smoother transition between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Internal code names: These extensive changes are internally codenamed "Luck" (for iOS and iPadOS) and "Cheer" (for macOS).

The goal behind them? A far-reaching transformation that revolutionizes not only the appearance but also the functionality of the devices. One of Apple's central concerns is to improve consistency across the various operating systems. This will make switching between devices easier and more intuitive.

At the moment, major differences in the app interfaces and menus can severely fragment the user experience. The overhaul could therefore also help to make the integration of hardware and software even smoother.

Apple has no plans to merge the operating systems. iPadOS and macOS will remain independent—the company firmly believes that each platform has its own strengths. This could also create a strategic advantage by providing developers with specific tools for different formats.

A first taste of what is to come is likely to be presented at the Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in June. There, developers will have the opportunity to experiment directly with the new functions. Traditionally, a public beta follows in June or July, followed by the final versions in September. This could increase the tension even further before the launch of the new iPhone models.

