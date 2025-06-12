While Google's Pixel A models may lack the best and latest Pixel features, their more affordable price points make them as popular as their flagship counterparts. The Pixel 6a, launched in 2022, continues to boast a large user base. However, there are concerns that an upcoming update could downgrade the device's battery and charging capabilities due to overheating and fire risks.

Earlier this year, the Pixel 4a reportedly made headlines after the Australian government issued a recall for the device due to battery overheating issues. A few months later, reports began to surface online of the Pixel 6a reportedly also catching fire due to an alleged overheating battery.

Reports of Pixel 6a Overheating and Fires

Specifically, last month, a user reported that their Pixel 6a caught fire in the middle of the night, with the device described as "shooting out" flames from the back panel, supposedly originating from the battery. In the same thread, a separate report detailed a similar instance of a Pixel 6a catching fire while charging.

Another user shared a comparable anecdote about their Pixel smartphone with Android Authority, along with images showing a burnt device.

A Google Pixel 6a allegedly melted due to the overheating battery that caught fire. / © Android Authority

Initially, these appeared to be isolated incidents. However, there might be a larger number of affected devices, suggested by planned measures reportedly found in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta update. Google has reportedly acknowledged the issues and released a statement.

Google Reportedly Planning Firmware Update for Pixel 6a Battery

In the update it recently released to eligible Pixel models, there are reportedly verbiage and warnings about potential battery hazards in the Pixel 6a. Accordingly, it is noted that the company plans to release software updates for the Pixel 6a in the near future, which will limit the device's battery capacity and charging to address potential battery overheating.

Due to a potential battery overheating issue, battery capacity and charging performance are reduced, and battery replacement is recommended. Support options are available, visit g.co/pixel/6abattery for more information.

According to the note, a warning will be issued after the device has reached 375 charge cycles, with the downgrade implemented once it reaches 400 charge cycles. This suggests that the battery issues noticeably appear once the cells begin to degrade or lose a majority of their health; thus, the warning is only given after several hundred cycles.

Your battery has reached 375 charge cycles. Due to a potential battery overheating issue, when your battery reaches 400 charge cycles the battery capacity and charging performance will be reduced and battery replacement is recommended. Support options are available, visit g.co/pixel/6abattery for more information.

Interestingly, newer Pixel models, such as the Pixel 9a (review), have enhanced battery management, which adjusts the battery capacity and charging over time.

Google has also reportedly recommended that users replace their device's battery once the throttle is applied. Right now, the search giant has yet to publish the exact details and coverage of this initiative, but it's likely they will announce this once the support is ready.

If you have a Pixel 6a or know someone who does, it's recommended to check the battery health for any warnings. Alternatively, you can also check the handset for any signs of battery wear, such as a swollen or inflated panel.

Do you have a Pixel 6a or another Pixel device that appears to be displaying abnormal heat? What are your thoughts on Google's reported measures? Share your answers in the comments.