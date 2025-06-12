Sony announced a very special update for its DualSense controller on June 10. You'll be able to pair the PS5 controller via Bluetooth with several devices simultaneously. This is a very handy feature if you like to use your DualSense controller to play on PC or your smartphone.

"Would you like to pair your DualSense controller with several devices at the same time? An update planned for later this year will improve pairing", and that's all the manufacturer let on without saying more. However, Sony's choice makes sense.

An update planned for later this year enhances pairing functionality. Stay tuned for more details pic.twitter.com/5V4xzdTc5A — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 9, 2025

Playing on PC or smartphone with your PS5 controller will be more convenient

Right now, you can connect your DualSense controller to several devices. However, if you want to switch from your PS5 to your PC or smartphone, you have to begin the Bluetooth pairing process all over again.

With this update, the DualSense controller can be used from one device to another seamlessly without having to go through the pairing process again. A feature that is more or less already available with the Xbox Series X/S controller. The latter can "remember" the last device to which it was paired. However, this trick relies on Microsoft's proprietary Wi-Fi Direct technology.

It's impossible to know how this will work with Sony's DualSense controller. There will certainly be some manipulation involved in switching from one device to another, or in determining which of the two connected devices has priority over the other. In any case, the fact that you won't have to restart the pairing process every time is good news in itself.

A logical choice for Sony

And this is not just because its DualSense controller costs around $55, with the latest version, the DualSense Edge, retailing for a whopping $170 each. Given the price, a multipoint Bluetooth function seems the bare minimum.

This update from Sony is part of a more global reach by the manufacturer to other platforms. In recent years, Sony has brought several exclusive PlayStation Studios games to PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store, including God of War, The Last of Us, and Ghost of Tsushima. No doubt, many gamers prefer to play these PlayStation games on a PC with a dedicated PlayStation controller. Facilitating this process can only be beneficial for Sony.

Considering how the PS5 remains one of the most popular home consoles on the market. This move is a no-brainer. According to the latest estimates published in 2025, Sony had sold 65 million PS5s since the console's launch. That's twice as many as the 30 million units sold for Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S.

Personally, I tend to associate playing with a controller on a PC or smartphone with an Xbox controller. Yet statistically, there are far more PS5 DualSense controllers in circulation than Xbox Series X/S controllers. Again, making it easier to use a PS5 controller across multiple platforms seems like common sense.

What type of controller do you use for PC or smartphone gaming? Do you think the DualSense controller is better than the Xbox Series X/S controller?