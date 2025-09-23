Apart from Google, which has already completed its rollout of Android 16 , Samsung is the major brand putting in extra effort to release its Android 16–based update quickly. Now, more Galaxy phones are receiving the update ahead of the original schedule.

One UI 8 Is Arriving Early for More Galaxy Phones

Following the release of One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung was originally expected to begin updating other Galaxy devices in October. But it seems the South Korean tech giant is offering an early treat to its users, as the major update is reportedly rolling out to more models.

According to posts shared on X, the final One UI 8 is now hitting the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review), Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), and Galaxy A56 for beta users in South Korea. For the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, firmware versions include S921NKSU9CYI5, S921NOKR9CYI5, and S921NKSU9CYI3. The release of the definitive build means the beta program for these devices has concluded.

Breaking ‼️



Galaxy S24 Series: Samsung releases the stable One UI 8 update for beta users in Korea



Build Version: S921NKSU9CYI5/S921NOKR9CYI5/S921NKSU9CYI3



— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 22, 2025

It’s a surprise to see the Galaxy A56 (review) among the early recipients, as Samsung typically delays updates for mid-range devices. Whether this signals a shift in strategy for other mid-range models once the final update rolls out remains to be seen.

When Will One UI 8 Reach Other Countries?

The current availability suggests that the stable update for these models is nearly ready for public release. While there’s no confirmed timeline yet, users outside the beta program could start seeing the update in the coming days. This early rollout may also accelerate the release on other Galaxy devices beyond those mentioned.

As for other regions, Samsung hasn’t provided a definitive release window. However, based on its usual cadence, One UI 8 should begin rolling out globally soon. The original October timeline is just about a week away, so the wait likely won’t be long.

Release timing will still vary depending on region and carrier, but it’s encouraging to see Samsung moving faster than usual with this update.

What’s New in One UI 8?

Unlike One UI 7, One UI 8 isn’t a radical redesign, but it’s packed with meaningful enhancements. Highlights include an improved split-screen mode for large-screen devices and an updated DeX experience for supported models. There’s also the new Now Bar, a dynamic lock screen widget that integrates more apps and services.

One UI 8 also introduces Gemini Live integration and revamps core Samsung apps like Reminder, My Files, and the Samsung Internet browser.

Do you own any of the Galaxy devices mentioned above? Are you planning to update once One UI 8 arrives? Let us know in the comments.