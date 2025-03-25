In recent months, rumors have repeatedly surfaced about Samsung developing smart glasses. Under the codename Haean, the Korean tech giant is said to be working on glasses that follow the concept of Ray-Ban sunglasses with Meta integration or the MYVU Imiki. However, these glasses are expected to offer significantly more power.

Like the Meta's Headliner smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, Samsung’s version is rumored to feature a 12 MP camera. Powering the device is a 155 mAh battery. However, it's the other specifications that are raising expectations. It seems Samsung is incorporating the same components as its XR glasses, known as Project Moohan.

Powered by Snapdragon XR2 Plus and Android XR for Seamless Connectivity

At the core of these glasses is Qualcomm's second-generation Snapdragon XR2 Plus chipset, which supports up to twelve cameras for depth perception and precise user positioning, along with dedicated controllers for the glasses. For seamless connectivity, the device will feature Wi-Fi 7 for high-speed networking and Bluetooth 5.3 for pairing with other devices.

Samsung is also playing it safe with the software, opting for Android XR, an operating system optimized for smart glasses. Developed by Google, Android XR aims to simplify app development for wearable devices, providing users with quick access to a wide range of compatible applications. Google, in turn, hopes to establish Android XR as a standard in this emerging category.

A Glasses Party in Berlin: XR and AR Glasses at IFA?

Samsung already provided a sneak peek at Project Moohan in December and again at MWC 2025. However, the company has remained tight-lipped about its smart glasses. Both devices are expected to be officially unveiled later this year, and judging by the calendar, IFA could be the perfect stage—Samsung is known for showcasing new products at the event.

But will these new smart glasses be enough to drive mainstream adoption? Historically, smart glasses have struggled to gain widespread traction. VR headsets for smartphones were once hailed as the future, yet they never truly took off. Even dedicated VR devices like the Meta Quest have remained niche, mostly appealing to gaming enthusiasts. Meanwhile, AR and XR glasses have yet to prove their value, particularly for everyday home use.

Will Samsung be the one to change that narrative? We’ll find out soon.