With Apple’s recent announcement of the M4 MacBook Air, now is a great time to score better deals on the previous MacBook generation , including the M3 MacBook Air. At Amazon, the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is now $999—a $300 discount from its original $1,299 price. That’s also $200 cheaper than the M4 model with the same memory configuration.

For an even bigger discount, the 24GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is now $1,099, down from $1,499—making it $300 cheaper than its M4 counterpart. Both deals here apply to the Starlight finish.

Why Choose the Apple M3 MacBook Air?

Apple launched the M3 MacBook Air (review) last year, bringing notable upgrades over its predecessor. Even with the introduction of the M4 model, the differences are minimal, making the M3 version a great buy—especially for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Air or a bulkier laptop.

The M3 chip delivers modest CPU and GPU improvements, but it remains fast and efficient even today. In real-world use, performance is fluid and smooth, whether you’re handling multiple browser tabs, switching between apps, or even running light creative tasks. The M3 MacBook Air’s performance isn’t drastically different from the M3 Pro version found in the MacBook Pro. Additionally, Apple boosted the base RAM to 16GB, improving multitasking capabilities.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 features a sharp, bright, and accurate Liquid Retina display. / © nextpit

One of the biggest advantages of the M3 MacBook Air is its thin and lightweight design, making it ideal for users who prefer portability over the bulkier Pro models. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that is sharp, color-accurate, and bright at 500 nits.

The keyboard is well-designed with a satisfying pressure point, while the large Force Touch trackpad is highly accurate and supports a variety of gestures for smooth navigation.

A key upgrade with the M3 MacBook Air is support for two external monitors, though only when the lid is closed—a big boost for productivity. Other enhancements include improved microphones and more stable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Battery life remains impressive at up to 18 hours, the same as the newer and pricier M4 model.

With minimal differences between the M3 and M4 MacBook Air models, these steep discounts make the M3 version a fantastic deal. Are you considering picking one up? Let us know in the comments!