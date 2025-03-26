A handful of Google Pixel devices are currently on sale as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, including major discounts on the Pixel 9 series . The Pixel 9 is now available at a 21% discount, bringing its price down to $629 from the usual $799.

This deal applies to the unlocked base model with 128 GB of storage in the Obsidian Black colorway. The 256 GB variant is also discounted, now priced at $779—a $120 drop from its original $899. Regardless of which model you choose, these discounts offer significant savings.

Why the Pixel 9 Is a Better Buy Than the Pixel 9a

While Google recently launched the Pixel 9a, the Pixel 9 (review) at this discounted price is a much better choice. It offers flagship features, a faster processor, and a premium build that outshines the mid-range Pixel 9a.

One major advantage of the Pixel 9 is its design and build quality, which closely resembles the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro rather than the budget-oriented Pixel 9a. It features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the display and back, along with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance—offering greater durability than the Pixel 9a.

Google's Pixel 9 comes with a more robust Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. / © nextpit

When it comes to cameras, the Pixel 9 boasts a 50 MP main sensor, while the Pixel 9a has a slightly smaller 48 MP sensor. Additionally, the Pixel 9 is equipped with a 48 MP ultrawide lens, capturing more details in landscape shots.

Performance-wise, the Pixel 9 runs on the full-power Tensor G4 chipset, unlike the underclocked version found in the Pixel 9a. It also features 12 GB of RAM, allowing for smoother multitasking and better support for Pixel AI features like Pixel Screenshot and Call Notes. On top of that, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and satellite connectivity, both of which are missing from the Pixel 9a.

One minor downside of the Pixel 9 is its smaller 4,700 mAh battery compared to the Pixel mid-ranger. However, despite its size, it still delivers solid battery life. The Pixel 9 also has the advantage of faster wired and wireless charging speeds, along with Qi certification.

Do you think the Pixel 9 is a better buy than the Pixel 9a at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments!