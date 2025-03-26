While the Apple Watch Series 10 isn’t officially part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, it is still heavily discounted, with several variants dropping to their lowest prices yet. The 46 mm GPS-only model is now available for $329, a $100 discount (23% off) its usual price. It comes in Jet Black, Rose Pink, and Silver with different band options.

Similarly, the 42 mm GPS-only model of the Apple Watch is also $100 off, bringing its price down to $299. You can pick it up in the same colors with either a sports band or sports loop band.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 10 Save $100 on all variants of the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon.

Why You Should Buy the Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 (review) introduces notable design and performance upgrades over previous generations. It features a thinner and lighter build, making it more comfortable to wear throughout the day, whether during activities or while sleeping. The 50-meter water resistance and IP6X dust resistance ensure durability, while the sapphire glass protection on select models adds extra scratch resistance.

One of the biggest improvements is the larger and brighter display. Apple has reduced the bezels, providing more screen space without increasing the watch’s overall size. The wide-angle OLED panel enhances visibility, and the display is significantly brighter compared to its predecessor. Additionally, Apple has improved the loudspeaker, making it clearer and louder for calls and notifications.

Apple's Watch Series 10 is 10 percent thinner than before and features wide-angle OLED dispaly. / © nextpit

Performance-wise, the Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by the Apple S10 SiP (System-in-Package), which delivers faster navigation and quicker app loading times. Despite the brighter display and improved processing power, Apple has managed to maintain the 18-hour battery life, thanks to better power management.

For health and fitness tracking, the Watch Series 10 includes an accurate suite of sensors, including continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation measurement (not available in US models). The ECG feature provides deeper insights into heart health, while the new depth sensor is useful for water activities like snorkeling.

Apple has also introduced a built-in temperature sensor and a new sleep apnea detection feature, further expanding its health monitoring capabilities.

Are you picking up the Apple Watch Series 10 at this price? Let us know in the comments!