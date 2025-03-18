Hot topics

Apple's Exceptional AirPods Max Get a Rare $70 Off in All Colors

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple AirPods Max
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Apple's AirPods Max are among the most popular noise-canceling over-ear headphones, but they come at a premium price. If you've been waiting for a solid deal, now’s a great time to take the plunge. All colorways are currently discounted by $70 at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $479.

This is the second-best price for the latest AirPods Max, following a brief drop to $449 in January. However, discounts on this USB-C model remain rare, making this a compelling offer.

Why You Should Buy the Apple AirPods Max

Apple refreshed the AirPods Max (review) last year, swapping out the Lightning port for the more universal USB-C. While this wasn't a major upgrade, it adds flexibility, allowing you to use the same cable and adapter as newer iPhones and most Android smartphones.

Design-wise, the AirPods Max retain their iconic look, widely regarded as one of the most premium in their category. They feature a sleek headband with a mesh canopy, ensuring comfort during extended wear. The earcups include dedicated physical buttons and a digital crown, offering extra controls beyond the app.

The multi-function on the AirPods Max viewed up close.
Apple AirPods Max features a multi-function button to manage active noise reduction and calls. / © nextpit

While the refreshed AirPods Max still use the dated H1 audio chip and 40 mm drivers, they continue to deliver excellent audio quality for regular users. According to my colleague Antoine, who reviewed them, their active noise cancellation (ANC) is outstanding, effectively blocking out industrial and environmental noise. Plus, the transparency mode sounds impressively natural.

Although they lack support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs, the AirPods Max offer lossless audio via a wired connection. They also support Apple’s immersive spatial audio with head tracking and include convenient features like Find My Device, multipoint connection, and seamless pairing. Battery life remains modest at 20 hours per charge.

Which Apple AirPods Max color would you choose? Let us know in the comments!

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing