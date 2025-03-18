Apple's AirPods Max are among the most popular noise-canceling over-ear headphones , but they come at a premium price. If you've been waiting for a solid deal, now’s a great time to take the plunge. All colorways are currently discounted by $70 at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $479.

This is the second-best price for the latest AirPods Max, following a brief drop to $449 in January. However, discounts on this USB-C model remain rare, making this a compelling offer.

Why You Should Buy the Apple AirPods Max

Apple refreshed the AirPods Max (review) last year, swapping out the Lightning port for the more universal USB-C. While this wasn't a major upgrade, it adds flexibility, allowing you to use the same cable and adapter as newer iPhones and most Android smartphones.

Design-wise, the AirPods Max retain their iconic look, widely regarded as one of the most premium in their category. They feature a sleek headband with a mesh canopy, ensuring comfort during extended wear. The earcups include dedicated physical buttons and a digital crown, offering extra controls beyond the app.

Apple AirPods Max features a multi-function button to manage active noise reduction and calls. / © nextpit

While the refreshed AirPods Max still use the dated H1 audio chip and 40 mm drivers, they continue to deliver excellent audio quality for regular users. According to my colleague Antoine, who reviewed them, their active noise cancellation (ANC) is outstanding, effectively blocking out industrial and environmental noise. Plus, the transparency mode sounds impressively natural.

Although they lack support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs, the AirPods Max offer lossless audio via a wired connection. They also support Apple’s immersive spatial audio with head tracking and include convenient features like Find My Device, multipoint connection, and seamless pairing. Battery life remains modest at 20 hours per charge.

Which Apple AirPods Max color would you choose? Let us know in the comments!