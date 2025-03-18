Imagine this: You're sitting in one of those huge planes, and suddenly you see smoke rising from an overhead compartment. It's not only panic-inducing but extremely dangerous—in other words, there's a fire! This is exactly what happened aboard an Air Busan flight at the end of January. The cabin ceiling was almost completely destroyed by the flames.

Thankfully, since the aircraft—an Airbus A321—had not yet taken off, there were no fatalities. The cause? According to an interim report released a few days ago, a malfunctioning or overheated power bank likely burst into flames.

Fire breaks out on an Air Busan A321 bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.



At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the tail section of the aircraft.



Power Banks on Airplanes: Usage is Increasingly Restricted

What was the result of that incident? Over in South Korea, power banks are still allowed to be carried as part of your hand-carry luggage, but can no longer be stowed in the overhead compartment. This should enable the trained crews on board to respond to such incidents more quickly and without causing major panic in an emergency.

However, it is not only South Korea that is considering the way power banks are treated as hand-carry luggage, but many other international airlines also followed suit including Thai Airways, EVA Air from Taiwan, and China Airlines. Singapore Airlines has recently announced that it will implement a similar ruling as well.

"Effective 1st April 2025, Singapore Airlines customers will not be allowed to charge portable power banks via the onboard USB ports, or use power banks to charge their personal devices, throughout the duration of the flight," the airline announced on Facebook and in other channels. Power banks with a capacity of 100 to 160 Wh may still be carried around as hand baggage, but their use in the aircraft cabin will be strictly prohibited in the future.

These Power Bank Rules also Apply at Lufthansa

In Europe, Singapore Airlines flies to Frankfurt, Munich, and Zurich, among other countries, covering cities such as Paris, Barcelona, Rome, and Amsterdam. Anyone taking off from those points with Singapore Airlines must adhere to the new ruling.

What about Lufthansa? The leading German airline allows power banks up to a maximum of 100 Wh to be carried on its flights without a transport permit. However, charging power banks is generally prohibited on board Lufthansa aircraft. The use and charging of e-cigarettes is also not permitted.

What About the United States?

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have established guidelines to mitigate fire hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries, such as those found in power banks.

Passengers are permitted to carry power banks in their carry-on luggage but are prohibited from placing them in checked baggage. The capacity of these devices is limited to 100 watt-hours (Wh) per battery; however, with airline approval, travelers may bring up to two larger batteries, each ranging between 101 and 160 Wh.

Airlines like American Airlines adhere to these regulations, allowing up to two spare lithium-ion batteries not exceeding 160 Wh each in carry-on bags, provided they receive prior approval. These measures aim to ensure passenger safety by reducing the risk of in-flight battery-related incidents.