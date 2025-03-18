Hot topics

Microsoft's Copilot to Provide Gaming Assistance Soon

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Copilot 021 2 1 15fe35ebe01eb528d372
© Microsoft
Matthias Wellendorf
Matthias Wellendorf

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The Xbox platform has been spared from Microsoft's intelligent assistant, Copilot, until today. (Un)fortunately, this situation is set to change soon. Assistance will soon be offered in the selection, setting up, and understanding games.

Last year, Microsoft unveiled its artificial intelligence-based assistant known as Copilot to great fanfare. Even though the introduction was characterized by the now typical problems and delays that plague Microsoft, the AI assistant has been integrated into more and more of the software giant's offerings. Only the gaming sector has been spared so far, but not for long.

Anyone who uses their Xbox service in the future will also receive comprehensive Copilot support. This will begin even before the actual game, as the company announced in a press release. The assistant will suggest titles it thinks will appeal to the user.

Copilot Frees Gamers from Update Hassles

However, game recommendations are a comparatively small part of the new possibilities that Copilot will offer gamers. As a genuine assistant, it aims to provide users more time for the real thing, i.e., gaming. In particular, it should be able to set up games and perform the many small tasks associated with a game, such as initiating downloads and installing updates, without any further user intervention. The assistant even takes care of networking with other, theoretically suitable players (i.e., those on a similar skill level).

However, the company emphasized that the use of Copilot is at the user's discretion. The user decides whether and when the smart helper should intervene.

From Assistant to Digital Trainer

The Microsoft assistant also intends to help elevate the gaming skills of the gamer in question. Copilot is not a tool that uses cheats to guide you through a game in double quick time. However, the assistant can be used as a trainer. For this purpose, the Copilot AI creates certain game scenarios in which the respective gamer is guided through specific situations with the help of the assistant.

The announcements remain vague at press time. Participants in the Xbox Insider Program can hope to try out the possibilities of the AI assistant in games in due time. However, the new features will be released for mobile devices initially with other devices set to follow in a staggered rollout.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Matthias Wellendorf

Matthias Wellendorf
Freier Redakteur

Als freier Redakteur schreibe ich News-Beiträge und beschäftige mich darüber hinaus vorwiegend mit Notebooks aller Art in Tests und Ratgebern.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing