The Xbox platform has been spared from Microsoft's intelligent assistant, Copilot, until today. (Un)fortunately, this situation is set to change soon. Assistance will soon be offered in the selection, setting up, and understanding games.

Last year, Microsoft unveiled its artificial intelligence-based assistant known as Copilot to great fanfare. Even though the introduction was characterized by the now typical problems and delays that plague Microsoft, the AI assistant has been integrated into more and more of the software giant's offerings. Only the gaming sector has been spared so far, but not for long.

Anyone who uses their Xbox service in the future will also receive comprehensive Copilot support. This will begin even before the actual game, as the company announced in a press release. The assistant will suggest titles it thinks will appeal to the user.

Copilot Frees Gamers from Update Hassles

However, game recommendations are a comparatively small part of the new possibilities that Copilot will offer gamers. As a genuine assistant, it aims to provide users more time for the real thing, i.e., gaming. In particular, it should be able to set up games and perform the many small tasks associated with a game, such as initiating downloads and installing updates, without any further user intervention. The assistant even takes care of networking with other, theoretically suitable players (i.e., those on a similar skill level).

However, the company emphasized that the use of Copilot is at the user's discretion. The user decides whether and when the smart helper should intervene.

From Assistant to Digital Trainer

The Microsoft assistant also intends to help elevate the gaming skills of the gamer in question. Copilot is not a tool that uses cheats to guide you through a game in double quick time. However, the assistant can be used as a trainer. For this purpose, the Copilot AI creates certain game scenarios in which the respective gamer is guided through specific situations with the help of the assistant.

The announcements remain vague at press time. Participants in the Xbox Insider Program can hope to try out the possibilities of the AI assistant in games in due time. However, the new features will be released for mobile devices initially with other devices set to follow in a staggered rollout.