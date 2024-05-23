Which Garmin smartwatch is the best for me? This is the exact question in our comparison article. Not only do we compare the technical specifications of different models, but we also reviewed a variety of Garmin watches for this article. These are the best Garmin models you can get in 2024.

The best Garmin smartwatches compared

Best Highend Smartwatch Best Outdoor Smartwatch Best Smartwatch for Runners Best Budget Running Watch Best Battery Runtime Best Smartwatch for Sleep-tracking Product Garmin Epix 2 Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Garmin Forerunner 965 Garmin Forerunner 265 Garmin Instinct 2 Garmin Lily 2 Classic Image Review Review: Garmin Epix 2 Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Review: Garmin Forerunner 965 Review: Garmin Forerunner 265 Review: Garmin Instinct 2 Review: Garmin Lily 2 Classic Compatibility iPhone, Android iPhone, Android iPhone, Android iPhone, Android iPhone, Android iPhone, Android Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+ Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+ Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, ANT+ Bluetooth Size 47 mm case 47 mm case 47.2 mm case 42 mm and 46 mm cases 45 mm case 34 mm case Water resistance rating 10 ATM (up to 100 meters) 10 ATM (up to 100 meters) 5 ATM (up to 50 meters) 5 ATM (up to 50 meters) 10 ATM (up to 100 meters) 5 ATM (up to 50 meters) Dust resistance certification - Built to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. - - MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance. - Battery Life Up to 16 days Up to 18 days Up to 23 days Up to 12 days Up to 24 days Up to 5 days Health and Wellness Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Stress tracking

Body Battery energy monitoring

Pulse Ox

Hydration tracking Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Stress tracking

Body Battery energy monitoring

Pulse Ox

Hydration tracking Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Stress tracking

Body Battery energy monitoring

Pulse Ox

Hydration tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Stress tracking

Body Battery energy monitoring

Pulse Ox Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Stress tracking

Body Battery energy monitoring

Pulse Ox Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Stress tracking

Body Battery energy monitoring

Pulse Ox

Hydration tracking

Menstrual cycle tracking

Pregnancy tracking Fitness tracking GPS tracking

VO2 max estimation

Various sports modes

Workout animations GPS tracking

VO2 max

Training load

Real-time stamina

Wrist-based running power

HIIT workouts

Animated workouts

Various sports modes GPS tracking

VO2 max

Real-time stamina

Wrist-based running power

HIIT workouts

Animated workouts

Various sports modes GPS tracking

VO2 max estimation

Advanced running dynamics, cycling, and swimming modes GPS tracking

VO2 max estimation

Multiple sports modes

Navigation features Connected GPS tracking

Basic fitness features

Sports apps for yoga, pilates, cardio, etc Safety and Emergency Incident detection

Assistance features

Live track Incident detection

Assistance features

Live track Incident detection

Assistance features

Live track Incident detection

Assistance features

Live track Incident detection

Assistance features

Live track Incident detection

Assistance features

Live track Additional features AMOLED display

Garmin Pay

Music storage and streaming

Customizable watch faces Solar charging

AMOLED display

Garmin Pay

Music storage and streaming

Customizable watch faces

ABC sensors

Multi-band GPS

Outdoor maps+,

SkiView

Golf Course maps AMOLED display

Garmin Pay

Music storage and streaming

Customizable watch faces

Race widget

ClimbPro

ABC sensors AMOLED display

Garmin Pay

Music storage

Smart notifications Solar charging option

ABC sensors

Tactical-specific features Fashion-forward design

LCD display

Smart notifications

Calendar/weather updates Offers*

In the table above, you'll find our personal highlights from Garmin's multiple smartwatch series. In the course of this article, we will show you all the models from the various series once again in detail, including their detailed technical specifications.

Table of Contents:

1. The best Garmin smartwatches by series

Garmin's smartwatches can be divided very roughly into four major, different series:

For demanding users and pro athletes: Fenix, Epix, Tactix & more

Chic all-rounders from the Vivoactive, Venu series, and Lily 2 Classic

Garmin's running watches: Meet the Forerunner series

The robust models of the Instinct-2 series

1.1 For demanding users: Fenix, Epix, Tactix, and more

The Garmin Epix 2 is not only chic but offers an "epic" range of functions for sports and outdoor freaks. / © nextpit

Garmin builds the top models around the Fenix series–here; however, you have to reckon with a rather massive design and upscale prices. The Fenix 7 starts at around $600, while the Tactix 7 Pro Solar Ballistic has an MSRP of 1600 dollars.

For that amount of money, Garmin has squeezed just about everything that is currently possible in terms of sensors in its high-end watches–the models from the Fenix, Epix, Tactix, D2 & Co. series have all that in common. However, there are special models for different target groups that are, for example, suitable for being read with night-vision equipment or offer special safety features.

The following table shows the most important models from Garmin's Fenix 7 series in comparison with the Epix 2, Tactix 7, Quatix 7, D2 Mach 1, and the newly released Pro models.

Product Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Garmin Fenix 7S Garmin Fenix 7 Garmin Fenix 7X Garmin Epix Pro Garmin Epix 2 Garmin Tactix 7 Garmin D2 Mach 1 Image Review Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Not yet tested Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Not yet tested Not yet tested Review: Garmin Epix 2 Not yet tested Not yet tested Case size 42 mm

47 mm

51 mm 42 mm 47 mm 51 mm 42 mm

47 mm

51 mm 47 mm 51 mm 47 mm Strap size 20 mm

22 mm

26 mm 20 mm 22 mm 26 mm 20 mm

22 mm

26 mm 22 mm 26 mm 22 mm Display MIP MIP MIP MIP AMOLED AMOLED MIP AMOLED Display glass Power Glass

Power Sapphire Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Gorilla Glass

Sapphire Crystal Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Sapphire Glass Sapphire Glass Display size 1.2-inch

1.3-inch

1.4-inch 1.2-inch 1.3-inch 1.4-inch 1.2-inch

1.3-inch

1.4-inch 1.3-inch 1.4-inch 1.3-inch Resolution 240 × 240 pixels

260 × 260 pixels

280 × 280 pixels 240 × 240 pixels 260 × 260 pixels 280 × 280 pixels 390 × 390 pixels

416 × 416 pixels

454 × 454 pixels 416 × 416 pixels 280 × 280 pixel 416 × 416 pixels Touchscreen ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Memory 32 GB 16 / 32 GB 16 / 32 GB 16 / 32 GB 32 GB 16 / 32 GB 32 GB 32 GB Weight 63 g

79 g

96 g 47 - 58 g 73 - 79 g 89 - 96 g 63 g

78 g

98 g 70 - 76 g 89 g 70 g Battery life (smartwatch) 14 days

22 days

37 days up to 11 d /

14 d (solar) up to 18 d /

22 d (solar) up to 28 d /

37 d (solar) 10 days

16 days

31 days up to 16 d up to 28 d up to 11 d Battery life (GPS) 46 hours

73 hours

122 hours up to 37 h / 46 h (solar) up to 57 h / 73 h (solar) up to 89 h / 122 h (solar) 28 hours

42 hours

82 hours up to 42 h up to 89 h up to 42 h Waterproof 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM Special features LED flashlight - - Flashlight LED flashlight - Tactical functions

Night vision mode

Flashlight Tactical functions

Aviation functions Solar function ✔️ depending on model depending on model ✔️ ❌ depending on model ✔️ ❌ Variants Standard Solar

Sapphire Solar Standard

Solar

Sapphire Solar Standard

Solar

Sapphire Solar Solar

Sapphire Solar Standard

Sapphire Standard Standard

Pro

Pro Ballistics Standard Price (MSRP) from $799.99 from $699 from $699 from $899 from $899.99 from $899 from $1099 from $1,299 To the offer*

1.2 All-rounders from the Vivoactive, Venu series and Garmin Lily

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also serves as a writ-mounted speakerphone thanks to its integrated microphone and speaker. / © nextpit

In Garmin's Venu, Vivoactive, and Lily series, you'll find the all-rounders. These smartwatches tend to be a bit more elegantly designed than the Forerunner models, and of course, much more discreet than the rather bulky models from the Fenix series. While the Forerunner models are aimed more towards runners, the Venu, Vivoactive, and Lily watches are rather targeted towards all-around athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Unlike the Forerunner models, the various Venu, Vivoactive, and Lily models offer the Health Snapshot. Here, the watch analyzes your overall health based on the pulse, heart rate variability, SpO2 value, respiratory rate, and stress and gives you a summary. On the other hand, these models don't have advanced running metrics. Even with a compatible chest strap, you, unfortunately, won't have access to the ground contact time, vertical movement, and the like while running.

Another unique feature in Garmin's lineup can be found in the Venu 2 Plus: The smartwatch is compatible with Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant. Thanks to the integrated microphone and speaker, you can also use the watch as a speakerphone and leave your smartphone in your pocket.

Finally, the latest addition to the Lily Series, the Lily 2 Classic, is more than just a fashionable smartwatch. It's also one of the smallest devices in the Garmin portfolio, which makes it a great choice for people who want to sleep better.

The table below shows how the Garmin Venu 3, Venu 3S, Venu 2 Plus, and Garmin Venu 2 compare to Vivoactive 4S, Vivoactive 4, and Garmin Lily 2.

1.3 Garmin's running watches: The Forerunner models

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is aimed primarily at runners and endurance athletes. / © Garmin

As the name suggests, Garmin's Forerunner series is aimed at runners. Accordingly, the second-smallest models, the Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 255, are already equipped with the running metrics so that you can get a detailed evaluation of your running efficiency values ​​with the right chest strap.

On the other hand, you also have to do without the comfort features in the Forerunner models. For example, only the top model Forerunner 955 has a touchscreen—and the health snapshot feature is also missing on all Forerunner watches below the 955. Garmin differentiates between endurance athletes and all-around athletes in its two mid-range series. If you want the best of both worlds, you'll have to reach for the Fenix models.

In its two mid-range series, Garmin made a clear distinction between endurance athletes and all-around athletes, although the boundaries have become increasingly blurred, especially with the most expensive Forerunner models. The Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 965 have practically arrived at the level of the Fenix ​​series in terms of features.

There are also a few features you'll have to do without on the smaller or older Forerunner models. The Forerunner 55, for example, cannot track blood oxygen saturation and does not support running efficiency analysis. The Forerunner 245, on the other hand, lacks respiration rate measurement.

In the following table, you can see the most important technical data of the Garmin Forerunner 55, Forerunner 245, Forerunner 255, Forerunner 745, Forerunner 955, and Forerunner 965 in comparison.

Product Garmin Forerunner 965 Garmin Forerunner 55 Garmin Forerunner 245 Garmin Forerunner 255 Garmin Forerunner 265 Garmin Forerunner 745 Garmin Forerunner 955 Image Review Not yet tested Not yet tested Not yet tested Review: Garmin Forerunner 255 Review: Garmin Forerunner 265 Not yet tested Not yet tested Case size 47 mm 42 mm 42 mm 45 mm 42 mm / 46 mm 44 mm 47 mm Bracelet 22 mm 20 mm 20 mm 20 mm 18 mm / 22 mm 22 mm 22 mm Display technology OLED MIP MIP MIP OLED MIP MIP Display glass Gorilla Glass 3 Chemically reinforced glass Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass DX Gorilla Glass DX Display size 1.4-inch 1.0-inch 1.2-inch 1.3-inch 1.1-inch / 1.3-inch 1.2-inch 1.3-inch Resolution 454 × 454 pixels 208 × 208 pixels 240 × 240 pixels 260 × 260 pixels 360 × 360 Pixel / 416 × 416 Pixel 240 × 240 pixels 260 × 260 pixels Touchscreen ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ Memory 32 GB k. A. k. A. / approx. 4 GB (music version) k. A. / approx. 4 GB (music version) 8 GB approx. 4 GB 32 GB Weight 53 g 37 g 39 g 49 g 40 g / 46 g 47 g 52 - 53 g Battery life (smartwatch) up to 23 d up to 14 d up to 7 d up to 14 d up to 13 d / 15 d up to 7 d up to 15 d/ 20 d (solar) Battery life (GPS) up to 31 hours up to 20 h up to 24 h up to 30 h up to 20 h / 24 h up to 16 h up to 42 h / 49 h (solar) Waterproof 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM Price (MSRP) $599.99 $169 $249 / $299 (music) $349 / $399 (music) $459.99 $419 $499 / $599 (Solar) To the Offer*

1.4 The rugged models of the Instinct 2 series

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar offers infinite battery life thanks to photovoltaic cells built right into the display. / © nextpit

Each series below Garmin's Fenix lineup embodies a subaspect of the flagship models. Garmin's Venu and Vivoactive models are all-rounders with broad fitness features and touchscreens, while the Forerunner models are aimed at endurance athletes. Finally, the Instinct 2 series represents the outdoor capabilities and resilience of the Fenix lineup.

For example, the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S offer excellent battery runtimes–and in the solar-powered variants, they can even be operated permanently without recharging. That's right: The Instinct 2 Solar offers virtually infinite battery life, as long as you get to see the sun regularly. In addition, the Instinct watches are extremely robust and water-resistant up to 10 ATMs.

On the other hand, you have to do without a touchscreen and instead get two nested monochrome displays with comparatively low resolution. You also have to cut back on the integrated memory. Instead, there are multiple special variants of the Instinct 2 each with their features, for example, especially for surfers, hunters, or truckers.

The following table shows the technical specifications of the Garmin Instinct 2S and Garmin Instinct 2 in comparison:

Product Garmin Instinct 2S Garmin Instinct 2 Image Review Not yet tested Review: Garmin Instinct 2 Case size 40 mm 45 mm Strap size 20 mm 22 mm Display technology MIP (monochrome) MIP (monochrome) Display glass Chemically reinforced glass Power Glass Display size 0.79 × 0.79-inch 0.9 × 0.9-inch Resolution 156 × 156 pixels 176 × 176 pixels Touchscreen ❌ ❌ Memory 32 MB 32 MB Weight 42 - 43 g 53 g Battery life (smartwatch) up to 21 d / 51 d (solar) up to 28 d / unlimited (solar) Battery life (GPS) up to 22 h / 28 h (solar) up to 30 h / 48 h (solar) Waterproof 10 ATM 10 ATM Variants Standard

Solar Standard

Solar Price (MSRP) from $349 from $349 To the Offer*

More wearables from Garmin

At this point, we have focused on the four major smartwatch series from Garmin. Apart from these models, however, the manufacturer also offers several other wearables that we would like to mention at least once here:

Garmin's Vivomove series: hybrid smartwatches with an analog watch face and display.

Garmin's Vivosmart series: fitness trackers in the classic wristband form factor (Garmin Vivosmart 5—read review)

Garmin's Vivofit series: simple fitness trackers with extremely long battery life

Garmin's Vivofit Jr models: activity trackers for kids in a robust design

2. Buying guide: What to expect from Garmin's watches?

Garmin introduced its first sports watch with integrated GPS in 2003. Back then, the iPhone was still a distant idea in Steve Jobs' head, and smart features in watches were dreams of the future. In 2024, we're making phone calls and chatting on our wrists, but we're also using our smartwatches to check our vitals and measure our fitness levels. After all, no other gadget is worn so close to the body during the day.

In the following paragraphs, we will therefore take a look at which sports and fitness features Garmin smartwatches offer on the one hand–and which smartwatch features you can expect on the other.

Garmin's smartwatch lineup serves different target groups. nextpit explains which models are the right ones for you. / © nextpit

2.1 Sports & fitness features on Garmin watches

The most important thing about Garmin's watches is their sports and health features. All sports watch from Garmin–here in points 2.1 to 2.4–offer a heart rate sensor, including measurement of resting heart rate and heart rate variability. The body battery function, i.e. your daily shape, is also available on all models, as are sleep and stress tracking. All Garmin sports watches also determine your cardio fitness in the form of the VO2Max value.

The snapshot of your health data called "Health Snap Shot" is supported by all Garmin smartwatches listed here, except the Forerunner models. The Forerunner 55 also lacks measurement for floors climbed and SpO2 values, and the Forerunner 245 does not record your respiration rate. All other models include these features.

If you do a strength workout with the Epix 2, the watch automatically recognizes the exercises and determines the load on the individual body areas. / © nextpit

Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi are on board with all Garmin sports watches except the Forerunner 55. This means that the smartwatches not only connect to your Wi-Fi at home and your smartphone but also to various accessories from Garmin, including cadence sensors for cycling or various chest straps. However, the running efficiency values that the more advanced Garmin chest straps measure are not supported by the Venu and Vivoactive series.

GPS sensors are also present everywhere. Some new models also support multi-band GPS, although we could not notice any difference to the already excellent GPS accuracy of the Garmin smartwatches in the practical review of the Epix 2, for example. By the way, all Garmin smartwatches lack an ECG measurement. If this feature is important to you, I recommend taking a look at our best smartwatch list.

2.2 Smartwatch functions in Garmin's smartwatches

The Garmin models are not only excellent sports watches, but also smartwatches with various smart features. Notifications from smartphones are available on all models described here, as well as basic calendar functions and weather forecasts. Garmin Pay is also included in all the watches described here (except the Forerunner 55), and Garmin's payment service supports many banks in the USA. A current list can be found here on the Garmin website.

Except for the Instinct, the Forerunner 55, and the non-music models of the Forerunner 245 and 255, all Garmin smartwatches offer internal storage for music–but controlling music stored on the smartphone is possible on all watches. Only the Venu 2 Plus currently offers support for voice assistants, and an LTE option was only available with the Forerunner 945 from 2019, but not with the successor 955.

Thanks to a microphone and speaker, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus supports voice assistants and serves as a wrist-worn speakerphone. / © nextpit

All Garmin smartwatches in this comparison also have the proprietary Connect IQ Store in common. Here you can find watch faces and data fields for workouts as well as numerous apps like Spotify, Komoot, Amazon Music, or Accuweather. You can also take a look at the selection in the browser via this link.

The bottom line is that the Garmin watches offer several smartwatch features. However, you should not expect such a seamless integration with your smartphone for example with the Galaxy smartwatches or the Apple Watch.

2.3 Garmin smartwatches for women

Garmin's smartwatches are mostly unisex, but the manufacturer does offer models specifically for women. These models, like the Garmin Lily Sport, have a rounder design and offer features such as menstrual cycle tracking—which can be beneficial for all individuals that menstruate.

Also read: Why menstrual cycle tracking technologies are good for you

Fortunately, most models also come in a variety of sizes: the S models are for people that have a slimmer wrist, like the Garmin Fenix 7S Pro or the Instinct 2S.

The latest addition is the Garmin Lily 2, which has a small form factor and colors such as "lilac", "sage gray" or "mulberry". Fortunately, in 2024, smartwatches for women are no longer just defined by their looks, as you can read in the linked section of our smartwatch best list.

The Garmin portfolio also includes the HRM-Fit, a chest strap specially designed for women. Thanks to its "clip-on design", it can be easily attached to sports bras.

Garmin offers an extensive accessories package for its smartwatches–there is something for almost every sport. The photo shows the HRM Tri (left) and HRM Pro (right) chest straps. / © nextpit

Did we forget something important, like a specific type of watch or information you might need? And which Garmin smartwatches are your favorites? We look forward to your feedback!

Note: This article was updated in May 2024 with the current prices and suggestions for the Lily 2 model. Existing comments were left as they were.