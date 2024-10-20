Does Your Phone Have the 'Circle to Search' Feature? Find Out Here!
Google introduced several new AI features this year, but Circle to Search has become the most popular. This is largely because it works on many devices, including non-Samsung and non-Google phones and tablets. Google has expanded its compatibility. Check below to see if your device is supported.
Circle to Search uses AI to analyze what's on your screen and provide related search results. It can even check the authenticity and source of images, helping you spot fake ones.
Originally launched with Samsung's Galaxy S24 (review), it soon became available on Google Pixel and more Galaxy models. It was surprising when it expanded to Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Tecno, and Honor.
Recently, Google added even more devices, further expanding the list of supported Android devices. Check the list below to see if Circle to Search is available for your phone or tablet.
Samsung Galaxy
Circle to Search supports a wide range of Samsung Galaxy devices covering flagship and premium down to mid-range and entry models.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series: Z Fold 6, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Series: Z Flip 6, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 and Active 4 (Pro)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy A04, A05S, A06
- Samsung Galaxy A13, A14
- Samsung Galaxy A23, A24, A25
- Samsung Galaxy A34, A35
- Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s, A53, A54, A55,
- Samsung Galaxy A72, A73
- Samsung Galaxy Jump 3, Quantum 3
- Samsung Galaxy M Series: M52, M62
- Samsung Galaxy F Series: F41, F51
Google Pixel
Many of Google's Pixel phones like the new Pixel 9 Pro (review) and the Pixel Tablet come with Circle to Search, though it was only added via a software update, except for the Pixel 9.
- Google Pixel 9 Series: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 8 Series: Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel Tablet
- Google Pixel 7 Series: Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 6 Series: Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Xiaomi
The availability of Circle to Search for Xiaomi devices is limited. But we should expect that the Chinese brand will ship the feature to more models, including Redmi and Poco, in the future.
- Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi Mix Flip
Tecno
Similarly, Tecno has only its latest foldable smartphones taking advantage of Circle to Search.
- Tecno Phantom V Flip 2
- Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
Honor
As for Honor, it has the new Honor Magic V3 and the 200 series on the list.
- Honor 200, 200 Pro
- Honor Magic V3
Motorola
Motorola's handsets are the latest to get Circle to Search. Presently, this is available on the Razr 2024 and Moto Edge 50 series.
- Motorola Razr 2024, Razr+ 2024
- Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra
Is your Android device on the list? Perhaps you already have the feature and we missed adding it? Please let us know in the comments.
