Does Your Phone Have the 'Circle to Search' Feature? Find Out Here!

Google introduced several new AI features this year, but Circle to Search has become the most popular. This is largely because it works on many devices, including non-Samsung and non-Google phones and tablets. Google has expanded its compatibility. Check below to see if your device is supported.

Circle to Search uses AI to analyze what's on your screen and provide related search results. It can even check the authenticity and source of images, helping you spot fake ones.

Originally launched with Samsung's Galaxy S24 (review), it soon became available on Google Pixel and more Galaxy models. It was surprising when it expanded to Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Tecno, and Honor.

Recently, Google added even more devices, further expanding the list of supported Android devices. Check the list below to see if Circle to Search is available for your phone or tablet.

Samsung Galaxy

Circle to Search supports a wide range of Samsung Galaxy devices covering flagship and premium down to mid-range and entry models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series: Z Fold 6, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Series: Z Flip 6, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 and Active 4 (Pro)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A04, A05S, A06

Samsung Galaxy A13, A14

Samsung Galaxy A23, A24, A25

Samsung Galaxy A34, A35

Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s, A53, A54, A55,

Samsung Galaxy A72, A73

Samsung Galaxy Jump 3, Quantum 3

Samsung Galaxy M Series: M52, M62

Samsung Galaxy F Series: F41, F51

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

Google Pixel

Many of Google's Pixel phones like the new Pixel 9 Pro (review) and the Pixel Tablet come with Circle to Search, though it was only added via a software update, except for the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 Series: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 8 Series: Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel 7 Series: Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Series: Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Xiaomi

The availability of Circle to Search for Xiaomi devices is limited. But we should expect that the Chinese brand will ship the feature to more models, including Redmi and Poco, in the future.

Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Tecno

Similarly, Tecno has only its latest foldable smartphones taking advantage of Circle to Search.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

Honor

As for Honor, it has the new Honor Magic V3 and the 200 series on the list.

Honor 200, 200 Pro

Honor Magic V3

Motorola

Motorola's handsets are the latest to get Circle to Search. Presently, this is available on the Razr 2024 and Moto Edge 50 series.

Motorola Razr 2024, Razr+ 2024

Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra

Is your Android device on the list? Perhaps you already have the feature and we missed adding it? Please let us know in the comments.