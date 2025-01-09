Hot topics

nextpit Chipolo ONE Keys
© nextpit
While there are numerous smart trackers and Bluetooth tags on the market, Chipolo has earned a reputation as a standout brand. Currently, its latest offering—the Chipolo One Point, which is compatible with Google's Find My Device network—is available at a new all-time low price of $22 on Amazon.

This represents a 20 percent discount off the usual price, making it an excellent time to grab the single-pack version in a sleek off-white color.

Why You Should Consider the Chipolo One Point Tracker

The Chipolo One Point and One Card (review) are among the newest smart trackers designed to integrate seamlessly with Google's expanded Find My Device crowdsourced network. This network leverages Android devices and other Find My Device-certified gadgets, offering a broader range of location-tracking capabilities than Apple's Find My network.

Opened Chipolo One Point item tracker showing the replaceable CR2032 battery
Replacing the Chipolo One Point's CR2032 battery is simple and tool-less. / © nextpit

Like most smart trackers, the Chipolo One Point uses low-energy Bluetooth connectivity with a range of up to 200 feet. Its efficient design ensures that the battery lasts up to a full year before needing replacement. Additionally, the tracker features a loud built-in speaker, making it easier to locate nearby items using sound cues.

The Chipolo One Point boasts a sturdy disc-shaped design with a 1.5-inch diameter—slightly larger than the Apple AirTag. Its thin profile allows it to fit into a wallet, while the built-in ring makes it convenient to attach to a keychain or even your pet’s collar. Thanks to its IPX5 water resistance, you won’t need to worry about accidental splashes or exposure to rain.

Whether you're attaching it to your keys, wallet, backpack, or even your pet, the Chipolo One Point is a versatile and reliable choice. How would you use this tracker? Let us know in the comments below!

