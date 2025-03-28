Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump!

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Cat Quest

Cat Quest is an epic feline adventure that takes you across the land of Felingard. And while you may play as a cat, you're most certainly no ordinary housecat. You're on a quest to save your sister, who has been kidnapped by the evil Drakoth and awaits rescue. In order to make your way across this treacherous world, you have to risk life and limb, delving into dangerous dungeons and scavenging for epic loot.

Usually, Cat Quest costs around $12 on the Epic Games Store. This week, however, you can download this purrfect RPG at no cost. Epic Games players have rated it a whopping 4,6 out of 5 stars, which speaks to the game's quality.

Download Cat Quest from the Epic Games Store.

Cat Quest may look cute, but it is full of action. / © Steam

Neko Ghost, Jump!

Neko Ghost, Jump! is a quirky puzzle platformer where you play as a cat and have to maneuver through dangerous levels. The game is somewhat of a hidden gem and hasn't been reviewed on the Epic Games Store yet. On Steam, however, the game has managed to convince 92 percent of players.

It seems like the Epic Games Store is in a feline-friendly mood this spring. But cats are not the only similarity between this week's games. Neko Ghost, Jump! also costs $12, but you can download the game for free this week.

Download Neko Ghost, Jump! from the Epic Games Store.

This game has more to offer than meets the eye. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Mysterious Game

For next week, the Epic Games Store is gearing up to give away a mysterious game for free. Since the game is yet to be unveiled, we don't know which title is hiding behind these curtains of mystery. Whenever Epic Games promotes next week's free game like this, you can expect some incredibly high-quality titles. If any more information on the game emerges, we will, of course, keep you updated. However, you will most likely have to wait until next week to find out which game is going to be available for download.

Are you going to download this week's free games? If so, are you a cat lover, or would you prefer dogs? Let us know in the comments below!