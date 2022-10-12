Best Prime Day Prices: Powerstations with solar panels from Jackery at 20% off!

If you've been eyeing a power station with solar panel for a while, then today might be the right day to strike: Jackery has offered massive discounts on a large part of its portfolio by up to 20 percent for Amazon Prime Day. Many devices and sets are thus below the previous absolute lowest price.

Whether you're planning ahead for the upcoming camping season, worried about power outages, or just out and about under the hashtag #vanlife, today you can do something to power your gadgets independently. That's because power station market leader Jackery is offering numerous products with discounts of up to 30 percent for Amazon Prime Day.

Among the discounted products is the popular solar generator series from Jackery, which consists of a power station from the Explorer series and one or more matching solar panels. So you not only have a mobile energy storage with - depending on the model - 518 to 2160 Wh, but you can also recharge it everywhere with solar energy.

With discounts of 30 percent, you are in any case well below the manufacturer's MSRP - and usually end up with absolute rock-bottom prices. The Jackery Solar Generator 1000, for example, is more than $300 cheaper compared to its recommended retail price!

The massive discounts are not confined only to the bundles, but also for the smallest Jackery power station known as Jackery Explorer 240 with a whopping 27 percent discount today. Instead of paying $299.99 for it normally, you only have to fork out $219.99 for one today, making it at an all-time low. Click here for the offer:

The Powerstation flagship, the Explorer 2000 PRO comes in a revised design and with a 2,160 Wh capacity, is also 30 percent cheaper today. Instead of the regular price of $3,599, you'll only pay $2,519 during Amazon Prime Day. This price has been available twice to date, and for a limited time only each.

Last but not least, the Jackery solar panel named SolarSaga 100 has a maximum power of 100 watts and is discounted by 30 percent. You can use the solar panel not only to recharge a Jackery power station, but also directly charge your gadgets via the integrated USB ports.

Are you currently looking for a power station with a solar panel? If so, how would you like to use your power station? We look forward to your answers in the comments!