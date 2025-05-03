Time really does seem to zoom by, doesn’t it? In what feels like an instant, we find ourselves on yet another journey to unearth the hottest new apps for both Android and iOS platforms. Whether you’re a passionate gamer or seeking ways to enhance your productivity, these apps often serve as invaluable tools.

Prince of Persia: Lost Crown (Android & iOS)

I certainly have fond memories when playing Prince of Persia on an IBM PC all those decades ago. The sheer heart-stopping moments of avoiding carefully laid out traps, and surviving on the last bit of health. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has now made a triumphant return, breathing new life into the classic franchise in a compelling Metroidvania experience on handheld devices.

Basically, I play the role of Sargon, a nimble warrior from the elite group known as The Immortals, who has been tasked with rescuing the kidnapped Prince. As I make my way through the treacherous landscapes of Mount Qaf, I sometimes stop and take in the beauty of my surroundings, admiring all the hard work that went behind the scenes to make this experience possible.

I like how the 2.5D side-scrolling action has been blended masterfully with intricate platforming and combat mechanics. It will take some time to get used to it, but once you dive right in, combat becomes fluid and responsive, boasting a mix of melee attacks, parries, and special abilities to boot. There is also tactical depth this time around, where you can activate powerful moves by building up an energy meter.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($3.99-$15.99) / Account required: No

Download Prince of Persia: Lost Crown from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Controls are tight, but I always prefer playing with a physical controller to anything else. Performance-wise, the game ran impressively on my mid-range handset, even when there were intense action sequences. Overall, this is a rich, action-packed adventure that offers engaging combat, intricate level design, and impressive visuals.

Snaky Cat (Android & iOS)

I am quite sure most of us would have had experience with Snake, or a variation of it. Well, what happens when a game developer decides to add some jazz into the scenario? Enter Snaky Cat, where I control adorable, snake-like cats in a vibrant arena filled with colorful donuts. The objective of this game? To consume as many donuts as possible while growing longer, avoiding collisions with other players.

I love how the real-time online PvP matches are able to deliver an arena where strategic movement and quick reflexes are key to victory as you attempt to outlast opponents. Of course, sometimes it feels like the other are cheating, but I am quite sure my loss boils down to my poor reflexes that accompany my age. In addition, I can team up with friends in multiplayer mode to earn Friend Points (FP) to unlock new customization options like legs for my cats.

I love how the 2D graphics are charming enough with a top-down perspective, where I can enjoy a variety of whimsical cat designs. There is more than 50 cats to collect, allowing players to personalize their feline avatars with unique skins and accessories. Overall, I would rate the game's art style as both cute and engaging.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$49.99) / Account required: Yes

Download Snaky Cat from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

This is a free to play game with optional in-app purchases. These purchase will let you unlock new cats and power-ups, giving you an edge. I found the ads to be irritating, but I am too cheap to pay to remove these forced ads via a one-time purchase. I guess this is a good place to blow some steam, but with the pay-to-win aspect integrated, I wouldn't go all out to be the best within my social circle here.

Edits (Android & iOS)

How much time do you spend on the 'Gram? Well, if you are concerned about attracting views and likes, how about bringing your Instagram game to a whole new level with Edit? I found Edits to be interesting as a free video editing app that was developed by Instagram, which is meant to simplify the video creation process for content creators. I suppose a casual user like me can also dabble with it without too much effort.

The interface is user-friendly and intuitive to jump right in, with the timeline-based editor allowing me to easily trim, split, and arrange clips. I guess this is where a larger smartphone with better viewing real estate comes in handy. Of course, Instagram has not forgotten about AI, throwing in AI-driven features such as automatic captions and subject cutouts to enhance the editing experience.

Another useful tool is the green screen capability, letting me replace backgrounds seamlessly so that my (future) videos will look a tad more professional. While adding music has long been a feature, Edits now brings audio integration to a whole new level by offering a library of trending music and sound effects and the ability to import original audio.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Download Edits from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Overall, I found Edits to be a decent and comprehensive editing suite tailored for mobile use, especially with its seamless integration with Instagram and Facebook and high-quality, watermark-free exports. Unfortunately, you require an Instagram account for access and there are still some advanced features which will take some time to arrive.

Daze — Freeform Chat (Android & iOS)

Just how much time do you spend messaging others on your smartphone these days? Back in the good ol' days (here I go again as an old git), I only had to contend with snail mail and SMS at best. Well, those would certainly be anathema to Gen Z, so thankfully, Daze – Freeform Chat happens to be a suitable creative messaging app that offers a unique and expressive way to communicate.

I suppose I was also quite taken aback at first, seeing how traditional texting has been 'butchered' into something dynamic and interactive. Basically, this app lets me drag and place messages anywhere on the screen, breaking free from standard chat bubbles. I can also now play around with customizable fonts and colors for a greater degree of personalization.

Not only that, those who have a penchant for the arts will be pleased to know how they can draw and doodle accordingly. I love adding hand-drawn elements to my chats for that personal touch. I can also enhance my conversations to fit in better with the younger crowd by sending videos, audio messages, GIFs, and more.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Make your chats more fun with Daze! / © nextpit

Download Daze — Freeform Chat from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The app's freeform interface encourages creativity, making conversations more engaging and visually appealing. AI integration is also in the picture, where suggestions are offered just in case you run into a wall for ideas. This integration aims to make conversations more dynamic and personalized. Overall, this is more of an app for the younger generation and is worth exploring if you want to spruce up your texting game.

Giga Text: Embiggen Large Text (Android only)

Are you someone who is minimalist in nature? Well, I try to keep things as simple as possible in all that I do, and Giga Text happens to be a minimalist Android app that was specially designed to display large, bold text on my screen. Talk about the perfect app to grab attention in noisy environments, or perhaps to share messages across a room, and even to communicate silently!

Some of the key features are easily accessible, including Instant Large Text Display. With this, I can type any message and have it instantly appear in a large, readable font on my screen. The overall appearance is also highly customizable, letting me adjust text orientation, brightness, and background color to suit my preferences.

Best of all, this is an ad-free experience, so whatever I do on it and display will never be interrupted by intrusive advertisements. I found this to be a lightweight and efficient app, ensuring it does not require a very powerful or the latest smartphone to run, which would make it appealing to a broad range of users.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99-$9.99) / Account required: No

I think this would be useful for the older folks out there... / © nextpit

Download Giga Text: Embiggen Large Text from the Google Play Store.

Overall, I would rate Giga Text as an excellent tool for anyone who wants to display large text quickly and clearly. The straightforward design and customization options make it a valuable app in different scenarios, including silent communication and making announcements.

What do you know? We've arrived at the end of this list. If you are aware of an app or game you think is worth discovering, let us know via the comments.