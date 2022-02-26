Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every weekend, we meet on NextPit for my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to my own finds, I also add the apps found by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, and you can check my 5 apps of last week by clicking here.

TryHarder (Android)

TryHarder is the perfect example of an application that has an interesting concept but whose execution leaves something to be desired for now. The principle is to offer you a bunch of resources - Reddit posts, Youtube videos, Twitch streams, or specialized press articles - to help you improve on your favorite game.

The application, which is still under development, is limited to a handful of ultra-mainstream games, which is quite logical. But personally, I didn't find the resources particularly useful. The problem is mostly the curation, or rather the lack of curation. For Call of Duty Warzone, for example, the YouTube video section offers me recommendations that are totally irrelevant.

I also find the interface a bit sloppy. In short, it's an application that has potential and that can become, in the long run, interesting if its developers are serious and involved in the project.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not necessary

The interface could use a little more attention / © NextPit

Download the TryHarder application from the Google Play Store

Custom Contacts (iOS)

Custom Contacts is an application to share your contacts in a more flexible way. If your contact records are composed of personal and professional info, Custom Contacts allows you to sort out and share only what you want to share.

If you want to send only your phone numbers or only your social networks, Custom Contacts allows you to do it easily in a few clicks. You can also create multiple presets for multiple contacts to share them quickly without having to re-sort the info to keep or not.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

Maybe I'm antisocial, but I've never, literally never, shared a contact sheet / © NextPit

Download the Custom Contacts application from the Apple App Store

Fitari Fitness Alarm Clock (Android)

Fitari Fitness Alarm Clock can either become the application that will change your life and put you back on the right track or the reason that will push you to smash your smartphone on the floor.

The idea is to offer an alarm clock that is impossible to ignore since you have to perform a series of actions and gestures with your smartphone to turn off the alarm. Turning on the light, walking in circles, shaking the smartphone... the application uses the various photosensitive and gyroscopic sensors to literally make you work and move your body.

Personally, I absolutely hate giving any power to an inanimate object over my life. I know it's absurd, but on principle, I refuse to "work" to use a device and this kind of application is a bit like handing out a stick to be beaten. But if you really have trouble getting out of bed, maybe that's the price to pay?

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not necessary

Personally, I would last 2 days before throwing my phone out the window / © NextPit

Download the Fitari Fitness Alarm Clock app from the Google Play Store

Decolist: Shopping List & ToDo

Well, as you may have noticed, this app week is clearly not the most exciting one. And you know that in case of extreme urgency, I resume my bad habits by offering you... productivity or even worse... TASKS apps!

Yes, sorry not sorry, this week I bring you the Decolist application. This app offers nothing more than any other ToDo application available on the Play Store. Creating a list and adding items is very simple and intuitive. You can also create reminders and assign them to a list or one of the items in the list.

But the main attraction of Decolist is the possibility to synchronize your lists on several devices. The application generates a login that you or your family or even your roommates can use to synchronize lists and tasks.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required

I promise, next week there will be no productivity app / © NextPit

Download the Decolist app: Shopping List & ToDo from the Google Play Store

Dungeons of Dreadrock

Dungeons of Dreadrock is what we call a top-down dungeon crawler. Basically, it's a top-down adventure game in which you have to go through dungeons aka labyrinthine levels by eliminating enemies on your way and exploring every corner in search of the holy LOOT.

Basically, the idea of the indie developer behind Dungeon of Dreadrock is to take the classics of the genre, which were historically played in a first-person view, and switch the perspective to a top-down view. Graphically, the game is very pretty, some of the dialogue lines made me blow my nose slightly and the gameplay is very intuitive once you get used to the rhythm of moving square by square.

The game is currently rated 5 out of 5 on the Play Store and I'm sure it will appeal to fans of the genre but also to novices. The game contains ads but you can remove them for a one-time purchase of $2.49 (Android) or $1.99 (iOS), which I find cheap.