Apple's Next-Gen Watch May Get Sweat Tracking as a New Big Feature

For many years, Apple's Watch has evolved from a basic smartwatch to an advanced wearable device. And every year, Apple continues to enhance its Watch lineup by integrating better health and tracking features, even combined with lifesaving safety tools like Crash and Fall Detection. Apple may take it up a notch with the next-gen Watch as it is hinted to include a sweat sensor.

An Apple Watch that can track sweat rate and hydration level

Apple is no stranger to new and even out of this world patents. In its latest application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark office (via Patently Apple), the Cupertino tech giant is working on a new Apple Watch sensor that relates to measuring the perspiration level of a user.

It was detailed in the filing that this hybrid sensor composed of a capacitance circuitry will tap on electrodes placed beneath the device, similar to how ECG on Apple's existing smartwatches operates. The sensor could also utilize existing electrodes used with ECG, vice versa, for more effective reading.

While the immediate function of the sensor is to track sweat and fluid rate the user produces through its skin, there are vital uses can be utilized. Essentially, it can enable automatic perspiration tracking during exercise as well as tell users of hydration level, which is a safety measure that can prevent instances of dehydration and overhydration.

Apple's new patent relating to a perspiration sensor on Apple Watch that can measure sweat rate and hydration level of a user. / © Patently Apple

In addition, sweat rates can also be overlaid to other health and fitness metrics like calories burned and change in body composition. But more importantly, it can help enhance details about the current or overall stamina state of a person during and after exercises.

When are we going to see an Apple Watch with a perspiration sensor?

This not the first time we've heard of Apple working on a hydration level tracking feature. Back in 2021, there was a related report about this. The latest patent further suggests that this becomes a more probable technology that could debut on future Apple smartwatches.

Currently, though, it's unclear if when we would see this materialize. With a feasible design, perhaps we might see this debuting on the Watch Series X or Watch Ultra 3, which are tipped to bring major smartwatch improvements first seen in years.

What do you think of such a feature added to the Apple Watch? Will this be a useful and practical addition? We're eager to hear your answers.