Apple's Vision Pro 2 Might Bring a Game Changer Micro-OLED Screen

While we anticipate the release of Apple's Vision Pro at the start of 2024, details about the spatial headset's successor continue to develop. And from what it appears, the Vision Pro 2 might solve some drawbacks of the original VR/XR wearable, including battery life and display brightness.

It is being reported by research company Omdia that Apple plans to utilize OLEDoS (OLED on silicon) micro-OLED screen on the Vision Pro 2. Particularly, the Vision Pro's EyeSight display features a WOLED type of micro-OLED, which uses a color filter. The filter component produces the image that will be beamed towards users' eyes, but it greatly reduces the brightness during the process.

What are the advantages of OLEDoS micro-OLED on AR/VR headsets?

With the use of OLEDoS micro-OLED, the color filter is removed and colors are instead generated by the sub-pixels from the extra back plane or layer of the display. Consequently, all the light that is beamed is efficiently channeled, which further boosts the luminance of the display.

Apple didn't specify the exact brightness level of the Vision Pro. But based on the rumors, it is believed to peak at 5,000 nits. Through OLEDoS technology, the maximum nits can be possibly doubled to 10,000 nits. And for what we know, a brighter screen on reality headsets would result in less motion artifacts.

Apple's Vision Pro is equipped with WOLED micro-OLED screen with 23 million pixels (~3,400 ppi per eye). / © Apple, edit by nextpit

At the same time, it is possible that the use of OLEDoS would increase the Vision Pro 2's screen resolution. For reference, the Vision Pro has around 3400 ppi per eye resolution. A higher resolution or more pixels would mean more immersive image output and reduced screen door effects.

Another reason why OLEDoS is better than the current micro-OLED version is that it has higher efficiency and longer life span. The improved power draw could also help stretch the battery life of the Vision Pro 2, although a new Apple M chipset and bigger capacity could also contribute to a longer playtime.

Apple Vision Pro 2 launch is not happening anytime soon

Apple is set to release the Vision Pro in February, while the Vision Pro 2 might not happen until a few years. Leaker Ming-Chi Kuo speculated the 2nd generation spatial headset would be only ready in 2027. However, before the Vision Pro 2 happens, the iPhone maker is said to introduce an affordable Vision headset.

Are you looking to get the Vision Pro once it launches in 2024? Share us your plans in the comments.