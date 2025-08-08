Hot topics

Whoop in Trouble? This Cheaper Rival Just Got a Killer Upgrade

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Amazfit Helio Arm Band boost tracking accuracy
© Amazfit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Amazfit's Helio Strap is a screen-free fitness tracker that delivers solid tracking. The device is a nice alternative to the likes of Whoop, but with a lower price tag, suiting most users. And similar to Whoop's offerings, it is also getting a dedicated accessory to improve tracking accuracy during workouts.

How the Helio Arm Band Can Boost Tracking

Zepp has announced today the new Amazfit Helio Arm Band as a go-to accessory for the Helio Strap and Strap Hyrox. Basically, it's a longer strap that will allow users to wear or wrap the device on their upper arm, like the bicep, rather than on the wrist.

Amazfit says that this setup enables enhanced accuracy, with "cleaner, more consistent readings" when measuring vitals during workouts. This is because the tracker's placement is closer to the heart, and it reduces the interference from wrist and grip strain. It also adds that the position helps make the device comfortable to wear during activities that require extensive movement.

A close-up of a hand gripping a kettlebell, showcasing an Amazfit smartwatch on the wrist.
Amazfit's Helio Strap comes with a standard strap. You can pair it with the Helio Arm Band for more accurate tracking. / © Zepp

The inconsistent and missed heart rate readings during workouts have been an issue for some Helio Strap users, which is also true for Whoop. The option to strap the device on the upper arm should deliver more accurate and reliable results. This would eventually help users to better gauge their performance, especially for athletes.

Cheaper Way to Improve Accuracy

As noted on the product page, the adjustable strap is made of a soft nylon material and is secured by a hook-and-loop fastener, or Velcro. Users can detach the sensor module from the watch band and attach it to the Helio Arm Band's holder.

The Helio Arm Band costs $15 and comes in a black finish. It's a fraction of the price of a comparable custom bicep or arm band from Whoop, giving Helio Strap owners an advantage even in accessory offerings.

Amazfit recently gave the Helio Strap the BioCharge Energy feature, which is a new tool that gives users recovery metrics based on heart rate, stress, and sleep readings.

Do you think that the Amazfit Helio Strap is looking like a better alternative to Whoop now that it gets a new accessory? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing