Amazfit's Helio Strap is a screen-free fitness tracker that delivers solid tracking. The device is a nice alternative to the likes of Whoop, but with a lower price tag, suiting most users. And similar to Whoop's offerings, it is also getting a dedicated accessory to improve tracking accuracy during workouts.

How the Helio Arm Band Can Boost Tracking

Zepp has announced today the new Amazfit Helio Arm Band as a go-to accessory for the Helio Strap and Strap Hyrox. Basically, it's a longer strap that will allow users to wear or wrap the device on their upper arm, like the bicep, rather than on the wrist.

Amazfit says that this setup enables enhanced accuracy, with "cleaner, more consistent readings" when measuring vitals during workouts. This is because the tracker's placement is closer to the heart, and it reduces the interference from wrist and grip strain. It also adds that the position helps make the device comfortable to wear during activities that require extensive movement.

Amazfit's Helio Strap comes with a standard strap. You can pair it with the Helio Arm Band for more accurate tracking. / © Zepp

The inconsistent and missed heart rate readings during workouts have been an issue for some Helio Strap users, which is also true for Whoop. The option to strap the device on the upper arm should deliver more accurate and reliable results. This would eventually help users to better gauge their performance, especially for athletes.

Cheaper Way to Improve Accuracy

As noted on the product page, the adjustable strap is made of a soft nylon material and is secured by a hook-and-loop fastener, or Velcro. Users can detach the sensor module from the watch band and attach it to the Helio Arm Band's holder.

The Helio Arm Band costs $15 and comes in a black finish. It's a fraction of the price of a comparable custom bicep or arm band from Whoop, giving Helio Strap owners an advantage even in accessory offerings.

Amazfit recently gave the Helio Strap the BioCharge Energy feature, which is a new tool that gives users recovery metrics based on heart rate, stress, and sleep readings.

Do you think that the Amazfit Helio Strap is looking like a better alternative to Whoop now that it gets a new accessory? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.