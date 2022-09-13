Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Is the updrade worth it?

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 14 and immediately voices are raised again that too little has changed compared to the iPhone 13 . But is that really true? NextPit compares the two base models from 2022 and 2021 in this comparison. Let's find out which tricks the new iPhone is capable of compared to the previous year's model!

Apple presented the iPhone 14 alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Of course, there's a gap between Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro - but let's focus here on what advances the base model has made over its 2021 predecessor. Let's go!

Model from 2022 Model from 2021 Product Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 13 Image Display 6.1-inch OLED display with 1,170 x 2,532 pixels (460 ppi) at 60 hertz 6.1-inch OLED display with 1,170 x 2,532 pixels (460 ppi) at 60 hertz SoC Apple A15 Bionic (5nm) | Apple GPU with 5 cores Apple A15 Bionic (5nm) | Apple GPU with 4 cores Memory 6 GB RAM | 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal 4 GB RAM | 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal Micro SD No No Main camera 12 MP | f/1.5 | 26 mm | 1.9 µm | dual pixel autofocus, sensor shift OIS 12 MP | f/1.6 | 26 mm | 1.7 µm | dual-pixel autofocus, sensor-shift OIS Ultra wide-angle 12 MP | f/2.4 | 120° | 13 millimeter focal length 12 MP | f/2.4 | 120° | 13 millimeter focal length Telephoto - - 3D - - Video Max: 4K at 60 fps | HDR | Dolby Vision HDR | Cinematic Mode Max: 4K at 60 fps | HDR | Dolby Vision HDR | Cinematic Mode Selfies 12 MP at 23 mm 12 MP at 23 mm Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speaker UWB Yes Yes Battery 3,279 mAh 3,227 mAh Quick-charging Max. 20 watts Max. 20 watts Wireless charging Max. 15 watts Max. 15 watts Colors Midnight, Polaris, Purple, Blue, (PRODUCT)RED Polaris, Midnight, Blue, Rose,

If you look at the table thoroughly, you might suspect that the iPhone 14 is not a really fat update. But let's not speculate, but take a look in turn at whether the iPhone 14 is better, and if so: what it does better than last year's vanilla iPhone.

Jump to:

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Models and prices

Like last year, there are again four models: two base models and two Pro models. What's new is that Apple is dropping the Mini and giving the iPhone 14 an iPhone 14 Plus instead. If you want a mini model, you have to buy last year's iPhone 13 Mini on the Apple website from $599.

The iPhone 14 Plus is delayed and will not be available until October, just like the Pro models. Therefore, we do not include both the Mini and Plus models in our comparison of the base models.

Apple has increased the price by a $100 bucks per device, depending on the storage size. Here is an overview of the prices for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13:

Prices at a glance Model iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Difference 128 GB $799 $699 + $100 256 GB $899 $799 + $100 512 GB $1,099 $999 + $100

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Design and display

If you take an iPhone 13 in one hand and an iPhone 14 in the other, you won't be able to tell the difference right away. Both iterations could be twins, so identical are the dimensions and the general design. Height times width remains absolutely identical, but the new iPhone is an incredible 0.25 mm thicker and with 172 grams also one gram lighter than the predecessor.

The Apple iPhone 14 is available in five colors. / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

There are slight changes in terms of color: Midnight and Aurora Borealis remain, as do (PRODUCT)RED and Blue. Okay, the blue looks different than last year's, though. In addition, violet replaces rosé this year.

The display is even less different than the design. Again, 6.1 inches, again AMOLED with identical resolution and again only 60 hertz. The "Dynamic Island" of the Pro models is also missing, so you will find the identical notch of the iPhone 13 in the iPhone 14 as well. If Apple should have included innovation in the iPhone 14, the company from Cupertino was able to hide it perfectly, at least for design, material choice and display.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Performance

A15 Bionic? We know that too, don't we? Okay, it's actually not a new SoC, but still a change compared to last year's base iPhone. The variant from the iPhone 13 Pro is now used—an identical chipset, but with five instead of four graphics cores.

Here you can see the most important innovations of the iPhone 14 at a glance. / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

It has not yet been officially confirmed that the iPhone now has 6 GB of RAM instead of last year's 4 GB. These were only available for the Pro models last year, but are now said to have arrived in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as well. This means that you should not expect a performance explosion with the combination of more RAM and more graphics cores, but the iPhone 14 still leaves the iPhone 13 behind in terms of performance.

And otherwise? Everything as usual: No microSD slot, still 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB as available storage variants. The iPhone 14 should be a bit faster and offer a bit more graphics performance - at least a bit. Apple has also improved the sensor technology so that the drop detection now also detects car accidents. Furthermore, you can call for help via satellite thanks to "Emergency SOS" when Wi-Fi and mobile Internet fail you.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Camera

But now: If not much else has changed, then Apple has certainly made a decent leap forward in its special discipline, photos, hasn't it? At least Apple itself writes on the product page that the iPhone 14 makes a "huge leap for low-light photos". How does Apple explain this leap? The specs tell us that the main camera is equipped with a ƒ/1.5 aperture instead of the ƒ/1.6 aperture. This is supposed to capture up to 49 percent more light.

The camera system looks exactly the same on the new iPhone 14 as it does here on the iPhone 13. / © NextPit

Finally, the new "Photonic Engine" is supposed to provide even more realistic and detailed photos. I can tell you that the test devices should arrive soon. Then we'll get to the bottom of the iPhone 14's better photos. But, in all honesty: If you want the big camera update, you will have to look at the Pro series again. There, a 48 MP cam is used for the first time, while the iPhone 14 remains at 12 megapixels, even with the selfie cam.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Battery capacity and charging

The battery lasts longer, Apple promises: 20 instead of 19 hours of video playback are possible, Cupertino reports. Apple is regularly reluctant to give precise values for the battery capacity, but it has been leaked that the battery in the iPhone 14 has increased slightly with 3,279 mAh compared to 3,227 mAh.

Again, our detailed NextPit test will have to reveal how much better the battery performs in the new iPhone. So be patient a little longer - our old iPhone hares Camila and Antoine are already warming up for the iPhone tests!

Oh, you also want to know something about Fast-Charging? Sorry, it's not worth mentioning. Fast charging will remain at a maximum of 20 Watts, and wireless charging will continue to be possible with a maximum of 15 watts.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which phone should you choose in 2022?

Oops, we are already through with the comparison? That's a shame, because I don't see the hoped-for long list of improvements of the iPhone 14 compared to the iPhone 13 here right now. That is, while there are meaningful updates, I don't think there are any that require a compelling switch from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14.

The performance should be a bit better, low-light photos should look better and the battery should last a bit longer. A new purchase would be hard to justify if the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 were identical. But unfortunately, they are not even identical. Means for you, who own neither iPhone 13 nor 14: Weigh thoroughly whether the manageable improvements are worth 100 bucks to you—because that's how much more you'll pay at least!

And please don't misunderstand: The iPhone 14 is once again a fabulously good cell phone on paper. But Apple has decided to save the innovations for the Pro series. Thus, you'll find a rather incremental upgrade here, so iPhone 13 owners can relax and wait for the iPhone 15.