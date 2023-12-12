iOS 17.2 Update: Two Features are Delayed Until 2024

Like clockwork, Apple released the final version of iOS 17.2 to the public a week after it shipped the Release Candidate to developers and testers . Most of the features included in the update were already known via beta releases, such as the Journal app and spatial video recording . However, two vital features didn't make it into the final firmware cut.

Collaborative playlists in Apple Music and AirPlay support for hotels were dropped from iOS 17.2. Apple confirmed that these will be ready by 2024 instead, although they haven't specified whether both will be ready in iOS 17.3, which is expected in January of next year.

Collaborative playlist in Apple Music

Regarding the features, Apple Music's collaborative playlist allows you and your contacts (including family members and friends) to curate a shareable playlist. Some listed functions include members adding or removing songs as well as repeating them. Even reacting to song choices is supported.

What's coming in iOS 17.2 is the favorite songs playlist. In addition, users can also create favorites of albums and artists. Siri will be able to locate the favorite songs playlist from the library and play it via voice command. Likewise, iOS also recommends songs and artists based on your playlists.

Apple is delaying Apple Music collaborative playlists and AirPlay support in hotels. / © Apple

AirPlay in hotels

The other promising feature that was delayed is AirPlay in hotels support. Apple says this will be shipped in 2024 and will be available in select hotels and resorts without giving any definite timeline.

Once available, AirPlay in hotels should enable you to connect to the audio and video systems in hotel rooms via your iPhone and iPad. The process is straightforward, requiring the user to scan the QR code displayed on the smart TV. Upon connecting, you can cast multimedia content to the in-room entertainment devices similar to a setup with a regular smart speaker or TV.

Features and fixes added in iOS 17.2

As for features in iOS 17.2, the major update introduces many new features, security patches, and bug fixes. Among them are the Journal app, spatial video recording for the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new Action Button shortcut, Qi2 charging activation for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, and more.

Furthermore, Apple is addressing the unstable wireless charging issue with iPhone 15 devices in selected vehicles. In addition to the new iMessage Contact Key Verification, there are a bunch of security fixes are being deployed with this update, including vulnerabilities in Find My, Safari, Siri, and kernel.

Alternatively, you can find the rest of the new features in iOS 17.2 on our ultimate hub page here. If you're interested in installing the Developer Beta version of iOS on your iPhone, our colleague has prepared an installation guide.

Have you updated to the latest iOS 17? What are your favorite additions? Shoot us your answers in the comments.