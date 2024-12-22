Hot topics

Tag and Track: Apple's AirTag 4-Pack Just Hit the Lowest Price at $69

A smart tracker like an Apple AirTag is a great way to keep your things in check, especially if you're always forgetful. Now, the latest sale on Amazon and Best Buy has brought the AirTag in a set of four back to the record-low price of $69, which matches what we saw last month.

This saves you $30 off (30 percent) than the usual 4-pack of Apple AirTag, making a much better deal than buying a single unit.

What makes the Apple AirTag a recommended accessory

The AirTag (review) utilizes Apple's Find My to enable an encrypted and vast network between Apple devices which subsequently helps locate the accessory or the device at the other end. And with an AirTag attached to your keychain, wallet, or pet, you can easily find them once lost.

You can also ring the AirTag if it's nearby while if paired with an iPhone you can use the AR feature for precise navigation. Additionally, the AirTag works remotely where you can view the current device's location on the app even if you're on another continent.

Apple AirTags location displayed on an iPhone screen
An Apple AirTag can be precisely located using the Find My app on iPhones that leverages UWB and Bluetooth. / © nextpit

The latest updates to the Find My also add sharing of a lost AirTag with third parties, including airlines for quickly finding lost baggage. The new feature boasts enhanced security as this access by a contact will be removed once the AirTag or item has been found. There's also an anti-stalking tool that works with Google's Find My Device network.

Apple's AirTag has a replaceable CR2032 battery, but you won't need to replace this often as it is rated to last a year or so.

How do you plan to use the Apple AirTag? Share with us in the comments.

